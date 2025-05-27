COPS : DRONES FOR HRE TRAFFIC JUNGLE

Police will deploy drones in areas around Harare’s Central Business District and its precincts to complement the newly introduced Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS) in identifying traffic offenders.
This comes as
most towns in the country have become untamed traffic jungles, with the influx
of illegal taxis and kombis causing mayhem, daily.
Common traffic
offences include picking up and dropping off passengers at unauthorised
locations, creating imaginary lanes, driving against the flow of traffic,
ignoring stop signs and operating public service vehicles without the necessary
permits.
Police recently
flagged 290 motorists for various traffic infractions captured by surveillance
cameras and are now set to add drones to enhance order in towns.
In an
interview, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
drones will be deployed from Harare Central Police Station to identify
suspected offenders.
Comm Nyathi
said the majority of the 290 offenders captured through the ETMS have since
been identified and fined.
“It is not just
a unique system which is working in isolation. It is also integrated in the
drone facility, which the Zimbabwe Public Police has also introduced. Now we
have got drones at Harare Central Police Station. We have drones which can
monitor as far as even, you know, 5km, 10km to 20km away,” he said.
Comm Nyathi
said police will be able to monitor activities as far as the Harare Exhibition
Park, also known as Showgrounds, from Harare Central Police Station using
drones.
“For example,
while it is at Harare Central, we can monitor what happens at Market Square. We
can monitor what happens at Rotten Row. We can monitor what happens even at the
Showground and also even at the other side of the town. So what it entails is,
yes, the electronic traffic management system is there and effective. It can
also be supported and aided by this drone facility,” he said.
Comm Nyathi said the new system is effective and will assist in taming congestion in the CBD and enforcing traffic laws. “So some of the motorists who may think that the system is not effective will be surprised when the drone facility also comes on board. In Bulawayo we also have a CCTV facility which also monitors what happens in the CBD,” he said.
Comm Nyathi indicated that the system will also be implemented in other cities around the country.
“So definitely
very soon we will also be publicising motorists who are also committing traffic
violations in Bulawayo CBD to show how serious the Commissioner General of
Police is in terms of modernising the police and also in terms of dealing with
road traffic violations by air and motorists,” he said. H Metro
