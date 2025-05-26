HANDCUFFED REMAINS SHOCK VILLAGERS

Police are investigating the discovery of human remains near a rural clinic in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, after villagers uncovered a body with handcuffs still on its wrists amid allegations of police involvement in the death.

The remains were recently discovered buried in a pit latrine near Malalume Clinic, close to the border with Botswana.

The gory discovery follows the recent finding of a human skull, which police said was linked to an old, unidentified case.

“After the skull was found, we performed traditional rituals. Then someone said there are human remains buried nearby. When we dug further, we found the human remains with handcuffs still attached,” said a local villager who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Villagers claim the handcuffs resemble those typically used by police and have accused a local officer of being involved in the death.

However, local accounts suggest the remains may belong to a man who had recently arrived in the area seeking work.

“He worked briefly for a local household, but after being dismissed, he was living on the streets,” said another villager. “At one point, he was caught stealing food and was reported to the police. That’s the last time we saw him.”

According to several villagers, the man was allegedly beaten and detained by a police officer who had a personal relationship with the woman who reported the incident.

Asked about the allegations, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told CITE, “We are releasing a statement tomorrow (Monday) about the matter. Investigations are in progress.” CITE