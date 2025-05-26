HANDCUFFED REMAINS SHOCK VILLAGERS

Police are investigating the discovery of human remains near a rural clinic in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, after villagers uncovered a body with handcuffs still on its wrists amid allegations of police involvement in the death.
The remains
were recently discovered buried in a pit latrine near Malalume Clinic, close to
the border with Botswana.
The gory
discovery follows the recent finding of a human skull, which police said was
linked to an old, unidentified case.
“After the
skull was found, we performed traditional rituals. Then someone said there are
human remains buried nearby. When we dug further, we found the human remains
with handcuffs still attached,” said a local villager who asked not to be named
for fear of reprisal.
Villagers claim
the handcuffs resemble those typically used by police and have accused a local
officer of being involved in the death.
However, local
accounts suggest the remains may belong to a man who had recently arrived in
the area seeking work.
“He worked
briefly for a local household, but after being dismissed, he was living on the
streets,” said another villager. “At one point, he was caught stealing food and
was reported to the police. That’s the last time we saw him.”
According to
several villagers, the man was allegedly beaten and detained by a police
officer who had a personal relationship with the woman who reported the
incident.
Asked about the
allegations, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told CITE,
“We are releasing a statement tomorrow (Monday) about the matter.
Investigations are in progress.” CITE
