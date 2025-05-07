MAYOR : NO TSIKIDZI IN KWEKWE

Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Albert Zinhanga says there is no outbreak of bed bugs in the city as the local authority was on top of the situation.
In an
interview, Councillor Zinhanga said rumours that there was an outbreak in the
city were started by mischievous people who blew a small incident out of
proportion.
“We had a
section in Mbizo 7, it is a small section, a few houses in the one-room section
where the bed bugs were, and we fumigated the area,” he said.
“And I went
there myself, even the health directorate has been there carrying out
fumigations and we have not received any reports of a resurgence of the bed
bugs since that time. It is only that there were some mischievous people who
started spreading messages in the group and we didn’t realise that it was going
to go viral but to be honest, I think there is no outbreak of bed bugs in
Kwekwe. I can safely say residents need to be calm.
“The issue of
bed bugs in Kwekwe is under control and this was reported in the full council
by the director in the department of health.” Herald
