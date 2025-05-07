MAYOR : NO TSIKIDZI IN KWEKWE

Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Albert Zinhanga says there is no outbreak of bed bugs in the city as the local authority was on top of the situation.

In an interview, Councillor Zinhanga said rumours that there was an outbreak in the city were started by mischievous people who blew a small incident out of proportion.

“We had a section in Mbizo 7, it is a small section, a few houses in the one-room section where the bed bugs were, and we fumigated the area,” he said.

“And I went there myself, even the health directorate has been there carrying out fumigations and we have not received any reports of a resurgence of the bed bugs since that time. It is only that there were some mischievous people who started spreading messages in the group and we didn’t realise that it was going to go viral but to be honest, I think there is no outbreak of bed bugs in Kwekwe. I can safely say residents need to be calm.

“The issue of bed bugs in Kwekwe is under control and this was reported in the full council by the director in the department of health.” Herald