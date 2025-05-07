HRE TOWN CLERK QUITS

Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango has officially parted ways with the local authority after more than three decades at council. Chisango, who joined council in 1991, rose through the ranks to become the city's top administrator in 2018.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said Chisango, through his lawyers, advised that he had decided to part ways with council amicably and wished to negotiate his exit package.

“A special negotiating team is now being assembled to determine his exit package,” he said. Newsday