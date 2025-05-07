MAI JEREMAYA RAPE ACCUSED GET BAIL

Two men accused of gang-raping socialite Ashley Masendeke, known as “Mai Jeremeya”, have been granted US$200 bail each.
Harare regional
magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa noted that the State’s submissions indicated
the accused persons were not considered a flight risk.
Thabo Blessing
Dube and Martin Charlie will return to court on June 5 pending finalisation of
investigations.
The State did
not oppose bail application.
Dube denies the
rape charge, while Charlie claims that any sexual encounter with the
complainant was consensual and involved an agreed fee of US$20.
However, it is
alleged that Masendeke later demanded a higher amount of US$500, which the
accused refused to pay, the State alleged. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment