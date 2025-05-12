GWERU SPLASHES US$165K ON CARS



Gweru City Council has acquired a new minibus and three service vehicles worth a total of US$165 000, aimed at enhancing service delivery across the city. The vehicles were officially commissioned by the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, during a ceremony held at the Gweru Fire Station.

The event was attended by councillors, council management, residents and Government officials.

“Today’s event illustrates council’s commitment to the Second Republic’s devolution and decentralisation agenda, as well as corporate governance frameworks that empower communities and promote local decision-making, transparency and accountability,” said Minister Ncube.

He stressed the importance of sound budget performance, underpinned by the statutory obligations and mandates entrusted to local authorities.

Minister Ncube also highlighted the relevance of President Mnangagwa’s “Call to Action: No Compromise on Service Delivery” blueprint, which sets clear performance benchmarks for local authorities as key sub-national governance structures in the drive to achieve an empowered upper-middle-income society ahead of 2030.

Accordingly, he commended Gweru City Council for prioritising the provision of key infrastructure and the procurement of service vehicles and equipment essential for reliable and efficient service delivery to both residents and the business community.

“Not long ago, we were here commissioning fire tenders, ambulances, service vehicles, and farm equipment to support cereal production for the revival of Go Beer operations. I’m pleased to note that farming activities have been revitalised, Go Beer is back on the market, non-functional traffic lights are being repaired, and most importantly, water supply to residents has significantly improved. Keep up the good work,” he said.

Minister Ncube urged other local authorities in the province to emulate Gweru’s example by fostering accountability, transparency and the timely, impartial and equitable delivery of services to residents.

“Priority must be given to the provision of market stalls, support for the growth of the SME sector, creation of a favourable investment climate through digital technologies, road maintenance, reliable water supply, waste management, and the modernisation of infrastructure. These efforts should complement the tangible and impactful signature programmes implemented by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa,” he said.

To strengthen development control, local authorities in the Midlands Province have submitted their Master Plans in line with Government directives.

“The moratorium on land use changes must be strictly observed, as it supports the Smart City Concept adopted by the Second Republic since its inception in November 2017,” said Minister Ncube.

He said that the newly commissioned vehicles should translate into improved service delivery and contribute to transforming the livelihoods of residents.

Gweru City Council Mayor, Councillor Martin Chivhoko, said the acquisition of the utility vehicles is part of a broader strategy to enhance operations as the City of Progress works towards achieving smart city status.

“The trucks will improve our efficiency, enabling us to respond more swiftly to faults and other service delivery issues. We are on a journey towards delivering excellent services, and these vehicles will make that goal more attainable,” he said. Herald