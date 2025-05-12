GWERU SPLASHES US$165K ON CARS

Gweru City Council has acquired a new minibus and three service vehicles worth a total of US$165 000, aimed at enhancing service delivery across the city. The vehicles were officially commissioned by the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, during a ceremony held at the Gweru Fire Station.
The event was
attended by councillors, council management, residents and Government
officials.
“Today’s event
illustrates council’s commitment to the Second Republic’s devolution and
decentralisation agenda, as well as corporate governance frameworks that
empower communities and promote local decision-making, transparency and
accountability,” said Minister Ncube.
He stressed the
importance of sound budget performance, underpinned by the statutory
obligations and mandates entrusted to local authorities.
Minister Ncube
also highlighted the relevance of President Mnangagwa’s “Call to Action: No
Compromise on Service Delivery” blueprint, which sets clear performance
benchmarks for local authorities as key sub-national governance structures in
the drive to achieve an empowered upper-middle-income society ahead of 2030.
Accordingly, he
commended Gweru City Council for prioritising the provision of key
infrastructure and the procurement of service vehicles and equipment essential
for reliable and efficient service delivery to both residents and the business
community.
“Not long ago,
we were here commissioning fire tenders, ambulances, service vehicles, and farm
equipment to support cereal production for the revival of Go Beer operations.
I’m pleased to note that farming activities have been revitalised, Go Beer is
back on the market, non-functional traffic lights are being repaired, and most
importantly, water supply to residents has significantly improved. Keep up the
good work,” he said.
Minister Ncube
urged other local authorities in the province to emulate Gweru’s example by
fostering accountability, transparency and the timely, impartial and equitable
delivery of services to residents.
“Priority must
be given to the provision of market stalls, support for the growth of the SME
sector, creation of a favourable investment climate through digital
technologies, road maintenance, reliable water supply, waste management, and
the modernisation of infrastructure. These efforts should complement the
tangible and impactful signature programmes implemented by the Second Republic
under the leadership of President Mnangagwa,” he said.
To strengthen
development control, local authorities in the Midlands Province have submitted
their Master Plans in line with Government directives.
“The moratorium
on land use changes must be strictly observed, as it supports the Smart City
Concept adopted by the Second Republic since its inception in November 2017,”
said Minister Ncube.
He said that
the newly commissioned vehicles should translate into improved service delivery
and contribute to transforming the livelihoods of residents.
Gweru City
Council Mayor, Councillor Martin Chivhoko, said the acquisition of the utility
vehicles is part of a broader strategy to enhance operations as the City of
Progress works towards achieving smart city status.
“The trucks
will improve our efficiency, enabling us to respond more swiftly to faults and
other service delivery issues. We are on a journey towards delivering excellent
services, and these vehicles will make that goal more attainable,” he said.
