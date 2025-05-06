MAN SETS MOTHER-IN-LAW ON FIRE

Rusape was left reeling in horror after Loveridge Abraham Muchapondwa (43) was arrested for a shocking attempted murder — setting his mother-in-law on fire in a twisted act of revenge.

The fiery attack happened on April 30 in Chiduku Village, after Muchapondwa’s wife left him and moved in with her mother. Fueled by rage, he allegedly poured petrol on the unsuspecting woman and lit a match.

The victim, according to a police statement on X, suffered severe burns to her head and chest and is battling for life in hospital.

Police moved swiftly to arrest the suspect and are warning the public against taking out personal issues through violence.

A family feud turned into a fiery nightmare. H Metro