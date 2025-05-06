MAI JEREMAYA RAPE : STATE NOT OPPOSING BAIL

Two men accused of raping social media star, Mai Jeremiah, have been remanded in custody.
Mai Jeremiah
went on social media to narrate her story and, at times, can be seen to be
breaking down as she describes how she was allegedly raped. She claimed the
suspected rapists could “not stop” harming her.
She has already
managed to woo many women, including Mai TT, into her corner.
The two men she
accuses of raping her − Thabo Blessing Dube, 27, and Martin Charlie, 25, −
appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.
Gofa ordered
the State to justify its consent to bail in the rape case. The two were not
asked to plead when they appeared in court charged with rape.
The State told
the court that it was not opposed to bail but Gofa rejected the consent and
said the duo was facing a serious offence and ordered the State to justify its
position.
The two will be
back in court tomorrow for the determination of bail.
The court heard
that on April 9, Dube contacted the Mai Jeremiah and invited her for a meeting
but they failed to meet on the day in question.
On April 30,
the influencer said she received a Whatsapp message from Charlie, who invited
her for a meeting, and they met along Samora Machael and he drove to number 11
Frank Johnson, Eastlea.
Charlie
allegedly went into the building pretending to go and see his boss and he came
back a few minutes later.
He came back
with a certain lady called Sbahle and they got into the car and drove to the
Harare CBD where Sbahle dropped off.
They drove back
to Eastlea where he parked at number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue.
The influencer,
according to the State, was told to go inside the room where the meeting was
supposed to be held but was shocked to see a bed.
When she turned
back, she claims she saw Charlie locking the door and Dube entered the room
using the other door, locked it and started laughing.
She cried for
help but was silenced by Dube who told her not to anger Charlie and ordered her
to remove her clothes.
She claims they
took turns to rape her before they threatened her while ordering a taxi for
her. H Metro
