MAI JEREMAYA RAPE : STATE NOT OPPOSING BAIL

Two men accused of raping social media star, Mai Jeremiah, have been remanded in custody.

Mai Jeremiah went on social media to narrate her story and, at times, can be seen to be breaking down as she describes how she was allegedly raped. She claimed the suspected rapists could “not stop” harming her.

She has already managed to woo many women, including Mai TT, into her corner.

The two men she accuses of raping her − Thabo Blessing Dube, 27, and Martin Charlie, 25, − appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.

Gofa ordered the State to justify its consent to bail in the rape case. The two were not asked to plead when they appeared in court charged with rape.

The State told the court that it was not opposed to bail but Gofa rejected the consent and said the duo was facing a serious offence and ordered the State to justify its position.

The two will be back in court tomorrow for the determination of bail.

The court heard that on April 9, Dube contacted the Mai Jeremiah and invited her for a meeting but they failed to meet on the day in question.

On April 30, the influencer said she received a Whatsapp message from Charlie, who invited her for a meeting, and they met along Samora Machael and he drove to number 11 Frank Johnson, Eastlea.

Charlie allegedly went into the building pretending to go and see his boss and he came back a few minutes later.

He came back with a certain lady called Sbahle and they got into the car and drove to the Harare CBD where Sbahle dropped off.

They drove back to Eastlea where he parked at number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue.

The influencer, according to the State, was told to go inside the room where the meeting was supposed to be held but was shocked to see a bed.

When she turned back, she claims she saw Charlie locking the door and Dube entered the room using the other door, locked it and started laughing.

She cried for help but was silenced by Dube who told her not to anger Charlie and ordered her to remove her clothes.

She claims they took turns to rape her before they threatened her while ordering a taxi for her. H Metro