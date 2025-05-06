N'ANGA KIDNAPS BABY IN RUSAPE

Police is looking for a self-proclaimed traditional healer, Memory Jokonya (25) for allegedly kidnapping her friend’s two-month old baby boy in Rusape last Saturday.

Jokonya of Dunduru Village, Chief Musana, Bindura is alleged to be hiding in Marondera.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter to Chipinge Times. Nyathi added that investigations are ongoing.

Circumstances are that Jokonya asked the minor’s mother, Vivian Nyeke (20) to accompany her to Marondera from Shamva to collect her belongings.

The two travelled to Marondera last Saturday and Nyeke took her son, Shayne Chingwaru with her.

Upon arrival in Marondera, Jokonya and Nyeke proceeded to Rusape after Jokonya alleged that she wanted to get a truck to carry her belongings from a friend.

Jokonya was carrying Shayne on her back and the two arrived in Rusape around 8pm. They slept at Evergreen Market, Rusape.

In the morning the duo went to Total Service Station in the CBD and waited for Jokonya’s friend who didn’t show up.

Jokonya left Nyeke seated around 2pm to meet a friend across the baby whilst carrying Shayne on her back.

Nyeke waited and Jokonya didn’t return. Nyeke phoned Jokonya who didn’t respond to her calls and later switched off her mobile phone. Nyeke reported the matter at Rusape Police Station. Masvingo Mirror