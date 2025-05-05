LATE'S FAMILY SAVES CHILLMASTER FROM JAIL

The late Custon Charambira’s family representative, who spoke in the victim impact assessment in court, pleaded with the presiding officer to free musician Chillmaster because he pledged to take care of the deceased’s juvenile children.
Lucia
Charambira took the witness stand and told presiding magistrate Tatenda
Mukurunge that Chillmaster financed the funeral, through providding food, transport and money for the coffin.
She told the
court that he has paid half of the money they had charged him as compensation
and undertook to settle the amount as soon as possible.
She pleaded
with the court to release him unconditionally because he had undertaken to take
care of their educational needs until when they finish school because he
precisely understands and is remorseful that if the deceased had been alive, he
would be taking his kids to school.
According to
submissions made by his lawyers, in addition to the educational needs, he
offered to pay basic monthly groceries to cater for the minors’ social welfare
until they reach the age of 18.
The court,
however, wasn’t swayed and ordered him to perform 420 hours of community
service at Stoneridge Primary School for the culpable homicide charge and
US$200 fine for driving without a license.
Chillmaster
pleaded guilty to both counts.
Chillmaster had
three passengers on board from Stoneridge towards town when he hit the now
deceased who was walking on the roadside from Stoneridge towards maSteps and
died on the spot.
The deceased
sustained broken legs and head injuries and died on the spot.
He was buried
in Zaka.
