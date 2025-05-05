LATE'S FAMILY SAVES CHILLMASTER FROM JAIL

The late Custon Charambira’s family representative, who spoke in the victim impact assessment in court, pleaded with the presiding officer to free musician Chillmaster because he pledged to take care of the deceased’s juvenile children.

Lucia Charambira took the witness stand and told presiding magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge that Chillmaster financed the funeral, through providding food, transport and money for the coffin.

She told the court that he has paid half of the money they had charged him as compensation and undertook to settle the amount as soon as possible.

She pleaded with the court to release him unconditionally because he had undertaken to take care of their educational needs until when they finish school because he precisely understands and is remorseful that if the deceased had been alive, he would be taking his kids to school.

According to submissions made by his lawyers, in addition to the educational needs, he offered to pay basic monthly groceries to cater for the minors’ social welfare until they reach the age of 18.

The court, however, wasn’t swayed and ordered him to perform 420 hours of community service at Stoneridge Primary School for the culpable homicide charge and US$200 fine for driving without a license.

Chillmaster pleaded guilty to both counts.

Chillmaster had three passengers on board from Stoneridge towards town when he hit the now deceased who was walking on the roadside from Stoneridge towards maSteps and died on the spot.

The deceased sustained broken legs and head injuries and died on the spot.

He was buried in Zaka. H Metro