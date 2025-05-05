HERBAL ANTIVENOM DEVELOPED AT CUT

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) has made headway in the development and possible mass production of antivenom with positive preliminary results so far.

This raises the hope for a breakthrough that will reduce snakebite deaths.

The antivenom is a polyvalent (potent against many toxins) herbal-based formula, unlike the current serum-based antivenom that is specific to a snake type, and taps into the country’s traditional heritage that evolved through history to treat snakebites.

It will offer treatment of snakebites to neutralise its effect, whether the venom targets the nervous system (neurotoxic), blood and cardiovascular system (haemotoxic), cells at the bite site (cytotoxic) and muscle tissue (myotoxic).

Preliminary findings have shown that some of the herbs have profilaxic (develops resistance to venom effect before one is exposed) and others had a treatment effect.

Extensive research at the CUT Innovation Hub is underway to develop the antivenom, which is currently being imported from India and with the country facing intermittent stock outs, the development would go a long way in saving lives.

A recent Health and Child Care Ministry Disease Surveillance Report showed nine deaths from over 2 300 snakebites nationwide since January 2025.

In the week ending April 13, the country recorded over 100 snakebites within a week.

CUT lecturer Mr Takura Gozho said preliminary results were positive and encouraging.

“The research is going well and very encouraging as we develop polyvalent herbal-based formula that neutralises the different effects of venom,” said Mr Gozho.

“The challenge with available antivenom is that it is serum-based and responds to a specific snakebite, for instance, the antivenom for a black mamba cannot work for a puff adder bite.

“That is why health workers demand to know the type or description of the snake that bit a victim to administer the right venom.”

This raises chances of having the wrong antivenom administered on a victim as it depends on the health worker’s knowledge of the type of snake.

He said the profilaxis for snakebites would help those working in highly susceptible areas such as agriculture, rural communities and cattle herding among others.

CUT has made preliminary engagement with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) for clinical trials.

“We have done experimental trials with animal models and we anticipate working with MCAZ for the commencement of clinical trials,” he said.

“We have done invitro experiments (done outside of a living organism) and invivo (within a living organism) to see the effectiveness of the antivenom being developed before clinical trials,” he said.

Further engagement and guidance from MCAZ for commencement of clinical trials are expected to continue next week.

CUT Innovation Hub manager Engineer Powell Mlambo confirmed the ongoing research and preliminary positive signs of a breakthrough.

“I will share in greater detail how much ground has been covered but I can only say that research is underway to develop an antivenom and there has been positive breakthrough so far,” said Eng Mlambo.

Researchers are currently deepening research to build on preliminary findings and undertake clinical trials while taking steps to fulfil all legal and regulatory requirements.

A breakthrough and subsequent production of the antivenom will address the twin challenges of efficacy of imported antivenom and the high costs, which puts it beyond the ordinary citizenry.

A single dose of antivenom costs around US$700, a steep price for the average person who has to rely on relatively cheaper prices at public health centres when available.

In South Africa, where it is produced locally, a vial costs around R10 000 (US$550). Herald