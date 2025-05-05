HERBAL ANTIVENOM DEVELOPED AT CUT

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) has made headway in the development and possible mass production of antivenom with positive preliminary results so far.
This raises the
hope for a breakthrough that will reduce snakebite deaths.
The antivenom
is a polyvalent (potent against many toxins) herbal-based formula, unlike the
current serum-based antivenom that is specific to a snake type, and taps into
the country’s traditional heritage that evolved through history to treat
snakebites.
It will offer
treatment of snakebites to neutralise its effect, whether the venom targets the
nervous system (neurotoxic), blood and cardiovascular system (haemotoxic),
cells at the bite site (cytotoxic) and muscle tissue (myotoxic).
Preliminary
findings have shown that some of the herbs have profilaxic (develops resistance
to venom effect before one is exposed) and others had a treatment effect.
Extensive
research at the CUT Innovation Hub is underway to develop the antivenom, which
is currently being imported from India and with the country facing intermittent
stock outs, the development would go a long way in saving lives.
A recent Health
and Child Care Ministry Disease Surveillance Report showed nine deaths from
over 2 300 snakebites nationwide since January 2025.
In the week
ending April 13, the country recorded over 100 snakebites within a week.
CUT lecturer Mr
Takura Gozho said preliminary results were positive and encouraging.
“The research
is going well and very encouraging as we develop polyvalent herbal-based
formula that neutralises the different effects of venom,” said Mr Gozho.
“The challenge
with available antivenom is that it is serum-based and responds to a specific
snakebite, for instance, the antivenom for a black mamba cannot work for a puff
adder bite.
“That is why
health workers demand to know the type or description of the snake that bit a
victim to administer the right venom.”
This raises
chances of having the wrong antivenom administered on a victim as it depends on
the health worker’s knowledge of the type of snake.
He said the
profilaxis for snakebites would help those working in highly susceptible areas
such as agriculture, rural communities and cattle herding among others.
CUT has made
preliminary engagement with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)
for clinical trials.
“We have done
experimental trials with animal models and we anticipate working with MCAZ for
the commencement of clinical trials,” he said.
“We have done
invitro experiments (done outside of a living organism) and invivo (within a
living organism) to see the effectiveness of the antivenom being developed
before clinical trials,” he said.
Further
engagement and guidance from MCAZ for commencement of clinical trials are
expected to continue next week.
CUT Innovation
Hub manager Engineer Powell Mlambo confirmed the ongoing research and
preliminary positive signs of a breakthrough.
“I will share
in greater detail how much ground has been covered but I can only say that
research is underway to develop an antivenom and there has been positive
breakthrough so far,” said Eng Mlambo.
Researchers are
currently deepening research to build on preliminary findings and undertake
clinical trials while taking steps to fulfil all legal and regulatory
requirements.
A breakthrough
and subsequent production of the antivenom will address the twin challenges of
efficacy of imported antivenom and the high costs, which puts it beyond the
ordinary citizenry.
A single dose
of antivenom costs around US$700, a steep price for the average person who has
to rely on relatively cheaper prices at public health centres when available.
In South
Africa, where it is produced locally, a vial costs around R10 000 (US$550).
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment