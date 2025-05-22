I WILL NOW BOOST MY FARM OPERATIONS : BARWE

Businessman and philanthropist, Mr Wicknell Chivayo, yesterday gifted veteran journalist Rueben Barwe a 2025 Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series and a US$100 000 cash token in recognition of his 40-year service to the country in the media industry.

Announcing the gift on social media, Mr Chivayo said: “In recognition of the decades of your professional and loyal dedication to the national broadcaster (ZBC) and in honour of your patriotism, your excellence and resolute service as one of Zimbabwe’s finest journalist and news reporter, a big congratulations to you Mr Rueben Barwe.

“Please go and see Farai at Faramatsi Motors, Club Chambers Showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue, your brand spanking new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series is ready for collection and fully paid for.”

Barwe also got US$100 000 cash.

Mr Chivayo said Barwe has been criticised for doing his job but he stood “firm, loyal to your profession, loyal to your country and loyal to your people”.

In an interview last night, Barwe said he was happy to receive the gift.

“I feel elated that after 40 years of service in broadcasting, somebody has recognised my contribution to this country’s peace and development.

“I feel happy, my wife is happy, so happy,” he said.

Barwe chronicled his 40-year career in the broadcasting industry, which also saw him being slapped with sanctions by the West.

“I still remember when I was a young reporter, I covered the Unity Accord in 1987 and served the late former President (Robert Mugabe) for 30 years and (now) in the Second Republic, from day one, I have been covering them.

“And I have been consistent and persistent . . . guided by the national ethos, national ideology, national interests despite all the odds. I was put on European and American sanctions but I never quivered, I never chickened out.

“I could not travel to those places like Europe and the Americas unless the President was going,” he said.

Barwe joined the liberation struggle at a tender age in 1974.

After independence, he served in the Ministry of Information from 1982 to 1985 before joining ZBC.

“I have been a broadcaster from 1985 to date, which is a 40 good years,” he said.

The veteran journalist said he would use the money to boost operations at his farm in Norton, among other things.