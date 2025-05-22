I WILL NOW BOOST MY FARM OPERATIONS : BARWE

Businessman and philanthropist, Mr Wicknell Chivayo, yesterday gifted veteran journalist Rueben Barwe a 2025 Land Cruiser VXR LX 300 Series and a US$100 000 cash token in recognition of his 40-year service to the country in the media industry.
Announcing the
gift on social media, Mr Chivayo said: “In recognition of the decades of your
professional and loyal dedication to the national broadcaster (ZBC) and in
honour of your patriotism, your excellence and resolute service as one of
Zimbabwe’s finest journalist and news reporter, a big congratulations to you Mr
Rueben Barwe.
“Please go and
see Farai at Faramatsi Motors, Club Chambers Showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson
Mandela Avenue, your brand spanking new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR LX 300
Series is ready for collection and fully paid for.”
Barwe also got
US$100 000 cash.
Mr Chivayo said
Barwe has been criticised for doing his job but he stood “firm, loyal to your
profession, loyal to your country and loyal to your people”.
In an interview
last night, Barwe said he was happy to receive the gift.
“I feel elated
that after 40 years of service in broadcasting, somebody has recognised my
contribution to this country’s peace and development.
“I feel happy,
my wife is happy, so happy,” he said.
Barwe
chronicled his 40-year career in the broadcasting industry, which also saw him
being slapped with sanctions by the West.
“I still
remember when I was a young reporter, I covered the Unity Accord in 1987 and
served the late former President (Robert Mugabe) for 30 years and (now) in the
Second Republic, from day one, I have been covering them.
“And I have
been consistent and persistent . . . guided by the national ethos, national
ideology, national interests despite all the odds. I was put on European and
American sanctions but I never quivered, I never chickened out.
“I could not
travel to those places like Europe and the Americas unless the President was
going,” he said.
Barwe joined
the liberation struggle at a tender age in 1974.
After
independence, he served in the Ministry of Information from 1982 to 1985 before
joining ZBC.
“I have been a
broadcaster from 1985 to date, which is a 40 good years,” he said.
The veteran
journalist said he would use the money to boost operations at his farm in
Norton, among other things. Herald
