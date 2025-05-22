COUNCILLOR LEFT FOR DEAD BY EX WIFE AND HER FAMILY

Inyathi turned into a WWE ring when a sitting councillor was battered, stoned and left bleeding in broad daylight, by none other than his ex-wife and her furious family!

Councillor Abednico Maphosa had just stepped out of his shop at a local business centre when all hell broke loose. What started as a demand over property turned into a savage mob-style ambush, or in WWE Lingo; a free for all Royal Rumble.

Waiting for him were his ex-wife Sikhanyiso Zulu (42), and her relatives Lucky Zulu (31), Cabangani Zulu (44) and Isaac Sibanda (45), ready for war and armed with stones and walking sticks.

As Maphosa approached the shop’s exit, the Zulu clan pounced. They blocked his path and demanded he hand over property, including a fridge. When he refused, the crew allegedly went berserk.

Witnesses say Maphosa was stoned from all directions, the rocks raining down on his body like a hailstorm. Not done, the in-laws then whipped out walking sticks and beat him like a thief. Shoppers watched in horror.

“He screamed like a wounded animal,” said a shocked eyewitness. “They had no mercy. He was curled up on the ground, bleeding. People rushed to stop the madness before they killed him!”

Villagers had to physically intervene to save the bruised and battered councillor, who was left sprawled on the dusty ground, clothes torn and face bloodied.

Maphosa, reeling from the ambush, dragged himself to the local police and filed a report and the four suspects were arrested and dragged to court.

The drama continued in the courtroom as the accused appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Joseph Mabeza, last Tuesday. They were remanded out of custody to 29 May when the trial will kick off and more fireworks are expected.

Sources close to the incident say the brawl was rooted in a bitter post-divorce property wrangle. But villagers say the violence was shocking even by rural standards.

“These are grown-ups, not teenagers,” said one resident. “What kind of example are they setting? This was pure savagery. We almost thought we’d be burying our councillor!”

Maphosa is said to be recovering, but walking with difficulty and still nursing bruises on his back, shoulders and legs. The fridge, the centre of the drama, remains in his possession, for now. B Metro