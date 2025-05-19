CHITOWN WOMAN GIVES BIRTH TO FIVE CHILDREN

A Chitungwiza woman, Margaret Rachel Kachave, 33, gave birth to quintuplets at Karanda Mission Hospital.
The miraculous
delivery included three boys and two girls. She now has seven children after
she previously gave birth to twins.
Her husband,
Valetta Nyamupfukudza, 32, said: “I am yet to believe this miracle,” said
Valetta.
Valetta, an
employee of the City of Harare, has sought assistance from the Africa Twins
Association (ATA), led by presidents Farai Lawyer Katonha and Tendai Mayor
Katonha.
They praised
the hospital staff for the safe delivery of the quintuplets, who were born
prematurely at seven months.
The ATA
leadership congratulated the family and called for government intervention in
such cases.
“Karanda
Mission Hospital has earned a reputation for exceptional healthcare,
particularly in obstetrics and surgical care.
“The successful
delivery of these quintuplets showcases the hospital’s commitment to quality
healthcare, with the medical team’s expertise ensuring the safety of the
premature babies.
“This
remarkable event has brought joy and a sense of community support to the
family, highlighting the importance of healthcare services in such
extraordinary circumstances,” said the Katonha twins in a statement. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment