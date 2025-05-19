CHITOWN WOMAN GIVES BIRTH TO FIVE CHILDREN

A Chitungwiza woman, Margaret Rachel Kachave, 33, gave birth to quintuplets at Karanda Mission Hospital.

The miraculous delivery included three boys and two girls. She now has seven children after she previously gave birth to twins.

Her husband, Valetta Nyamupfukudza, 32, said: “I am yet to believe this miracle,” said Valetta.

Valetta, an employee of the City of Harare, has sought assistance from the Africa Twins Association (ATA), led by presidents Farai Lawyer Katonha and Tendai Mayor Katonha.

They praised the hospital staff for the safe delivery of the quintuplets, who were born prematurely at seven months.

The ATA leadership congratulated the family and called for government intervention in such cases.

“Karanda Mission Hospital has earned a reputation for exceptional healthcare, particularly in obstetrics and surgical care.

“The successful delivery of these quintuplets showcases the hospital’s commitment to quality healthcare, with the medical team’s expertise ensuring the safety of the premature babies.

“This remarkable event has brought joy and a sense of community support to the family, highlighting the importance of healthcare services in such extraordinary circumstances,” said the Katonha twins in a statement. Herald