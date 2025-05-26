I GOT NOTHING FROM JIRI ESTATE : WIDOW

Betty, the widow of the late national hero and philanthropist Jairos Jiri, has drawn a wishlist for the recognition of her role in co-founding an organisation that caters for the welfare of people with disabilities.
Jiri died on
November 25, 1982 and was declared a national hero. The couple wedded on
September 6, 1963.
In an appeal to
government and Zimbabweans, the Bulawayo-based Betty (86) said the wishlist
included a plot, a solar-powered borehole, a house and a car as recognition for
being the first African woman in the world to take care of persons with
disabilities.
“I fought a war
of upliftment, disability recognition, disability stigma and discrimination,
disability empowerment and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities in the
society in the country and the world at large.
“The whole
world will celebrate this recognition. I appeal to government and the people of
this great nation of Zimbabwe to assist me with a plot in Bulawayo, a
solar-powered borehole with a water storage container to do horticulture
greenhouse farming activities and fish farming, as I have a passion for
farming.”
Betty also said
one of her wishes was to get a house built which has both electricity and a
solar system as a place for retirement, since she is old.
She said she
got nothing after her husband died and his estate was distributed before the
issuance of a death certificate, which took place in 2013 without her
knowledge.
“I wish to have
a car to take me around as I can hardly walk due to a broken leg and old age
and also attend national events as a national heroine and be recognised on
salutations. This is my cry as a national heroine to be recognised when I am
still alive and enjoy life in my last days on earth,” she said. Newsday
