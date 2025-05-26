I GOT NOTHING FROM JIRI ESTATE : WIDOW

Betty, the widow of the late national hero and philanthropist Jairos Jiri, has drawn a wishlist for the recognition of her role in co-founding an organisation that caters for the welfare of people with disabilities.

Jiri died on November 25, 1982 and was declared a national hero. The couple wedded on September 6, 1963.

In an appeal to government and Zimbabweans, the Bulawayo-based Betty (86) said the wishlist included a plot, a solar-powered borehole, a house and a car as recognition for being the first African woman in the world to take care of persons with disabilities.

“I fought a war of upliftment, disability recognition, disability stigma and discrimination, disability empowerment and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities in the society in the country and the world at large.

“The whole world will celebrate this recognition. I appeal to government and the people of this great nation of Zimbabwe to assist me with a plot in Bulawayo, a solar-powered borehole with a water storage container to do horticulture greenhouse farming activities and fish farming, as I have a passion for farming.”

Betty also said one of her wishes was to get a house built which has both electricity and a solar system as a place for retirement, since she is old.

She said she got nothing after her husband died and his estate was distributed before the issuance of a death certificate, which took place in 2013 without her knowledge.

“I wish to have a car to take me around as I can hardly walk due to a broken leg and old age and also attend national events as a national heroine and be recognised on salutations. This is my cry as a national heroine to be recognised when I am still alive and enjoy life in my last days on earth,” she said. Newsday