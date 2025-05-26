WOMAN FINDS HUBBY WITH EX-WIFE AT LOVE NEST, KILLS HIM

A Mwenezi woman who stabbed her husband to death after trapping him at a love nest with his ex-wife has been convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to an effective four years in jail.
High Court
Judge, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe sentenced Daisy Makanaka Moyo (25) at the High
Court in Masvingo two weeks ago.
Moyo from
Headman Mabhena, Chief Negari, Mwenezi killed her husband Talent Golden Masuku
(40) on July 10, 2024.
Justice
Zisengwe concluded that it was a crime of passion as Moyo knelt down, put her
head on her knees and tried to wake Masuku up whilst calling him by his name.
The court also
noted that Moyo stabbed Masuku as the two were fighting after the deceased
refrained Moyo from assaulting his ex-wife, Shingirai Mativenga (44).
Circumstances
are that Masuku decided to return to his ex-wife after a one-year separation.
The couple had three children.
On July 9,
2024, Masuku and his ex-wife met at Negari Business Centre, Mwenezi and spent
the day there.
They put up at
the homestead of Obey Matutu where they were offered a room for the night. At
around 5am the next morning, the two woke up only to see Moyo standing outside
the hut where they were sleeping.
Moyo then
struck the ex-wife with a log once in the middle of the head and bit her below
the chin.
Masuku tried to
restrain Moyo by pulling her away from Mativenga. The accused then turned on
Masuku, stuck him on the head with a log and then stabbed him at the back with
a kitchen knife. He fell down and began bleeding heavily, leading to his death.
The accused
then pulled out the knife but realizing what she had done, she knelt down, put
her head on her knees and tried to wake Masuku up calling him by his name. She
then threatened to do the same on the ex-wife challenging her to come closer,
said Mativenga in court.
Moyo said that
she stabbed her husband by accident as the two were fighting.
The court was
told that Moyo had one child with deceased but she insisted that she had three.
The matter was
reported to Police and the body was taken to Mwenezi District Hospital.
Mike Tembo
prosecuted and Moyo was represented by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo Maboke Legal
Practitioners. Masvingo Mirror
