FOUR KILLED AS BUS RAMS INTO TRACTOR

Tragedy struck along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway this Monday when a Govasberg bus collided with a tractor, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to over 40 others.

Preliminary reports suggest the bus, which was travelling from Gweru, attempted to overtake a tractor before encountering an oncoming vehicle.

In a bid to avoid a head-on collision, the driver allegedly veered back into his lane, striking the tractor in the process and causing the bus to overturn.

Survivors, many of whom are receiving treatment at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, accused the driver of speeding and reckless overtaking.

“The driver was speeding from Gweru. We almost got into an accident near Regina Mundi. This time, he lost control,” an eyewitness said.

“He was overtaking unnecessarily. When he realised he might crash into an oncoming car, he tried to return to his lane but hit the tractor, causing the bus to overturn,” a passenger said.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra Chadzamira, visited the injured and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“We are saddened by this accident which claimed four lives and more than 40 were injured. Currently they are receiving medical attention, and we have noted that others are seriously injured. We continue to urge drivers to be cautious on the road,” he said.





Dr Noel Zulu, Masvingo Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent, confirmed the hospital had received 40 accident victims, adding that one of the injured died upon admission, bringing the total fatalities to four.

“We received 40 victims from the crash. Unfortunately, one succumbed to injuries on arrival, making it four lives lost,” he said.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of road safety, with calls for heightened caution to prevent further loss of life on the country’s highways. ZBC