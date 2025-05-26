FOUR KILLED AS BUS RAMS INTO TRACTOR

Tragedy struck along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway this Monday when a Govasberg bus collided with a tractor, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to over 40 others.
Preliminary
reports suggest the bus, which was travelling from Gweru, attempted to overtake
a tractor before encountering an oncoming vehicle.
In a bid to
avoid a head-on collision, the driver allegedly veered back into his lane,
striking the tractor in the process and causing the bus to overturn.
Survivors, many
of whom are receiving treatment at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, accused the
driver of speeding and reckless overtaking.
“The driver was
speeding from Gweru. We almost got into an accident near Regina Mundi. This
time, he lost control,” an eyewitness said.
“He was
overtaking unnecessarily. When he realised he might crash into an oncoming car,
he tried to return to his lane but hit the tractor, causing the bus to
overturn,” a passenger said.
Masvingo
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Ezra
Chadzamira, visited the injured and expressed condolences to the bereaved
families.
“We are saddened by this accident which claimed four lives and more than 40 were injured. Currently they are receiving medical attention, and we have noted that others are seriously injured. We continue to urge drivers to be cautious on the road,” he said.
Dr Noel Zulu,
Masvingo Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent, confirmed the hospital had
received 40 accident victims, adding that one of the injured died upon
admission, bringing the total fatalities to four.
“We received 40
victims from the crash. Unfortunately, one succumbed to injuries on arrival,
making it four lives lost,” he said.
Authorities
have reiterated the importance of road safety, with calls for heightened
caution to prevent further loss of life on the country’s highways. ZBC
