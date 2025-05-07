IT WAS A SEX FOR CASH DEAL GONE WRONG

The two men accused of raping Mai Jeremaya claim one of them struck a deal with the social media star for them to have sex at a lodge in Eastlea, Harare, and the two parties only fell out over a disagreement of how much she should be paid.
Thabo Blessing
Dube 27, and Martin Charlie, 25, were arrested at the weekend and appeared in
court on Monday charged with rape.
Mai Jeremaya, a
very popular social media star, waived her rights to anonymity when she posted
a video on social media narrating her claims that she was raped by the duo.
She has
received tremendous support from scores of women, including social media stars
like Mai TT.
The State did
not oppose the bail bid by Dube and Charlie, which was challenged by the
magistrate, who ordered the State to justify why it was not opposing bail.
Yesterday, the
State filed its response ahead of a ruling by magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa
today.
The State also
outlined the defence which was proffered by the duo during vetting.
The two denied
raping Mai Jeremaya.
In their
submissions, they claimed Dube acted as an intermediary to facilitate a meeting
between Mai Jeremaya and Charlie.
Charlie and Mai
Jeremaya, according to their submission by the accused, met at Joina City in
the Harare CBD and agreed to engage in sexual intercourse for a fee of US$20.
The accused
claim the two then went to a lodge in Eastlea, where Charlie had consensual
sexual intercourse with Mai Jeremaya.
The two claim
that Mai Jeremaya was aware, throughout this period, that their presence at
that lodge was for the purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse, in return
for an agreed fee.
They claim she
even witnessed the facilitation and payment for the accommodation offered at
the lodge.
They claim she
removed her clothes, kissed and had sexual intercourse with Charlie.
Dube claims he
did not engage in any sexual intercourse with Mai Jeremaya, something which she
is claiming.
The two claim
Mai Jeremaya demanded that she should be paid USS$500 and not the US$20 which
Charlie offered.
After the
sexual act, according to the two, Mai Jeremaya even took a shower, took the
US$20 she was offered by Charlie and was accompanied to a taxi by the duo.
Two days later,
the two claim she dispatched a private investigator Tafadzwa “Detective Kedha”
Chidawa as part of a criminal mission to allegedly extort funds from the duo.
It is claimed
that Chidawa located the duo and took them to Mayambara in Seke.
When the
parties refused to pay the money, a decision was then made to make a report of
rape.
The two claim
that the rape report was only made after they refused to pay any amount.
In its
submissions filed yesterday, the State justified its consent to bail and said
it had no compelling reasons to warrant the pre-trial detention of the two
suspects.
Magistrate Gofa
rejected the consent and questioned why the duo wasn’t also charged with
aggravated indecent assault as they are alleged to have forced the complainant
to give them blow jobs.
The State
agreed that the court raised important issues and submitted that the facts
suggest that charges of aggravated indecent assault could have been preferred
against the accused.
“It is,
however, submitted that considering that the acts constituting aggravated
indecent assault appear to have taken place in a single transaction with those
acts constituting rape.
“It also
appears that the dominant intention was rape.
“It is also
worth noting that the same evidence will be used to prove the acts constituting
rape and those constituting aggravated indecent assault.
“In the result,
charging the accused with both rape and aggravated indecent assault may be an
unnecessary splitting of charges.”
The State said
there were no compelling reasons to refuse the duo bail.
“It is the
State’s view that such forceful and convincing reasons, which will make the
court feel very strongly that the accused should not be released on bail, do
not exist.
“The State does
not have any well-founded fears that if released on bail, the two will abscond
and not attend their trial, they are of fixed abode shown by their residential
addresses on the face of the Request for Remand form.
“They do not
have any known previous convictions or pending cases before the criminal courts
and they did not exhibit any conduct from which any inclination to abscond can
be inferred.
”The State is
satisfied that the accused persons are sufficiently tied to the jurisdiction of
the court and may be ordered to
surrender their passports.” H Metro
