HOUSE RAZED AS BATTERY EXPLODES

A Pumula South maid has been rushed to the hospital following a fire that razed down a room where she was sleeping in as a result of a burst lithium battery due to overcharging.

The sad incident, according to the Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo, happened around midnight.

“Solar lithium batteries overcharged and exploded. The maid who was sleeping in the room where the fire was concentrated was badly burnt and was rushed to hospital by a brigade ambulance, as well as another female adult who inhaled smoke and a six-month-old baby,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the brigade received a distress call just after midnight, inside 10 minutes, crews from their Nketa and Nkulumane stations were on the scene with rescue efforts underway.

Mr Moyo said property worth ZWG168 800 was destroyed by fire, while ZWG906 400 worth of property was saved by the crew largely as a result of the prompt call to the brigade and subsequent quick response by the brigade. Chronicle