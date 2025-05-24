NO NUMBER PLATES FOR MNANGAGWA'S DJ

The law does not allow vehicles without registration plates on the country’s roads, however President Mnangagwa’s Master of Ceremony, David Masomere and the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira have for almost two years now been driving around without plates.

Responding to questions from Masvingo Mirror, Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba said there is no vehicle allowed on the road without number plates and he expressed concern that such cars were used in robberies before.

Masomere has been driving his trendy Toyota Hilux D4D donated to him by Wicknell Chivhayo, passing through Police roadblocks and Tollgates without number plates since September 19, 2023. Masomere also has a kombi and a Toyota Aqua donated to his wife by Chivhayo also on the road without plates.

A senior lawyer who preferred anonymity told Masvingo Mirror that it is only a mayoral vehicle on civic duty that can get onto the road without number plates. Every other vehicle including the President’s are required to carry number plates, said the lawyer.

Masvingo Mirror reporters have been investigating the story for several months now and they saw the two and several other top Zanu PF heavies in Masvingo attend State functions, drive to Police stations, pass through Tollgates and Police roadblocks without displaying registration plates.

National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Officer Commanding Masvingo, Commissioner Fredrick Mbengwa has taken up the matter and will give a report afterwards.

“There is no law or policy that exempts any vehicle from roaming around without registration plates. In the past there was a lag between the time of purchase of the vehicle and the time you get your registration plates because of challenges at the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR). However, this has long been cleared after CVR partnered universities to produce the plates. This is a thing of the past and there is no excuse to drive without displaying registration plates.

“Vehicles without plates can be used in robberies and what do you do when your unregistered vehicle is stolen?” said Charamba.

Masomere switched off his mobile phone when contacted for a comment by Masvingo Mirror.

Chadzamira didn’t answer his phone when contacted for a comment. He was also out of office when Masvingo Mirror sought him for a comment.

Masomere who is of the same Murambwi totem as President Mnangagwa became the Zanu PF leader’s Master of Ceremony during the 2023 elections and has since then been showered with favours.

He got a tractor and a piece of land from Mnangagwa in the prime sugar-farming area of Triangle and thereafter he received a Toyota Hilux from Wicknell Chivhayo valued at US$65 000. His wife also got a Toyota Aqua from Chivhayo.

Wicknell Chivhayo is under investigation in South Africa for money laundering and in Zimbabwe he is under fire for getting Government tenders worth millions of dollars without following due procedure.

Ruben Tatenda Mbofana an analyst said that the country is being run like a criminal enterprise by individuals with terroristic mentalities.

“The fish rots from the head and this is what we are witnessing. We have thugs in power who are setting negative precedents – what are they teaching the next generation? We have a serious shortage of real leaders. It’s easier for them to get registration plates but they choose not to,” said Mbofana. Msvingo Mirror