SCHOOL OFFICE TURNS INTO BEDROOM : CASE IN COURT

The scandal in which Rujeko Primary School Development Committee (SDC) chairlady, Patience Mapfumo is accused of dating the school head and having intercourse with him in the school office is set for pre-trial at Masvingo Magistrates Court on Friday next week.

Mapfumo’s lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers who appeared before Magistrate Isaac Chikura on Tuesday asked for the pre-trial to be postponed because the respondent’s lawyer, Martin Mureri was away on other business.

Mapfumo complains in her court papers that some school parents on a WhatsApp group are accusing her of turning the school head’s office into a bedroom. She is suing one of the parents, Joshua Mboko US$15 000 for defamation. The name of the school head is not mentioned.

Mapfumo was accompanied at the court hearing by the SDC treasurer Loice Mapurisa.

According to the chats, Mapfumo is always at the school. The parents also accuse Mapfumo and the school head of plotting to steal money from the school. Masvingo Mirror