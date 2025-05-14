HARARE WATER SEVERELY POLLUTED : EMA

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) says the water quality in Harare Metropolitan Province presents a critical environmental and health challenge.

Speaking at the Birdlife Zimbabwe technical workshop on ecosystem management at a local hotel today, EMA Harare provincial manager, Mr Leon Mutungamiri, said the environmental body collects water samples every month.

“In Harare, we have 24 sampling points where we collect water which we then take to our laboratories to ascertain whether it is polluted or not, which parameters are in there, how best we can rectify that,” he said.

“There is severe pollution and ecological degradation. Phosphate levels have increased in our dam. We also have dissolved oxygen levels, which have also decreased and obviously, the primary drivers of these water quality issues stem from human-induced activities such as agricultural and domestic activities and so forth.” Herald