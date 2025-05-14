FAKE DOC : I NEVER OPERATED AT MPILO HOSP

Bulawayo magistrate, Mrs Eva Matura has set May 30 as the day she will deliver judgment in the case of Prosper Vanhuvaone, a 29-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Vanhuvaone is facing charges of fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. The charges pertain to misrepresentation, financial gain through deceit, and unauthorised practice in a professional field.

Using the alias Prosper Mpofu, Vanhuvaone is accused of illegally operating within Mpilo Central Hospital for nearly two years. He allegedly attended to patients, prescribed medication and even extended his fraudulent activities to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Vanhuvaone recently made his final submissions in court, during which he denied any wrongdoing and claimed that his former friends and girlfriends were envious of his “success”. He insisted he had never administered any injections to anyone, describing the case as a plot by his acquaintances to see him imprisoned.

He further denied ever operating at Mpilo Hospital. However, during his testimony, Vanhuvaone appeared to contradict himself, asserting that he was not a student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) but had studied at a South African institution called Medusa. When pressed for evidence, he failed to produce any documentation to support his claims.

His case drew significant public attention following his arrest last year. During the trial, Vanhuvaone appealed against convictions on two counts of fraud, arguing he had been misled by police into believing that pleading guilty would result in a non-custodial sentence.

He was initially granted bail but was later re-arrested after the State revoked his bail following the conviction.

Among the State witnesses was Ms Samantha Ziki, a former girlfriend who alleged that Vanhuvaone defrauded her of US$1 600 in a scam involving a fake promise of securing a place for her at Mpilo’s School of Nursing. In court, Vanhuvaone dismissed her claims, accusing Ms Ziki of being a “bitter ex-girlfriend” seeking revenge. He claimed to have contributed part of the money and denied the fraud allegations.

Representing the State, Mr Samuel Mpofu outlined a timeline of deceit. On September 16, 2023, Vanhuvaone is said to have attended to patients at Mpilo Central Hospital while masquerading as a qualified doctor. In one incident, a Miss Hove sought medical attention from him but became suspicious after her condition failed to improve, leading to investigations and his eventual arrest.

Internal investigations at Mpilo revealed that Vanhuvaone had somehow acquired office space within the hospital and operated undetected by management and health authorities.

The case has raised serious concerns about internal control systems at public hospitals. The court subpoenaed Mpilo Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, who testified that Vanhuvaone was listed as an alien in hospital records and that he only became aware of his presence after his arrest last year.

Dr Dzvanga’s testimony aimed to clarify how Vanhuvaone infiltrated the hospital, established an office, and practised without detection for such an extended period. During the trial, Vanhuvaone declined to cross-examine Dr Dzvanga, stating he had no questions for him. Chronicle