MINER WINS ZANU PF PRIMARY AMID RIGGING CLAIMS

Prominent miner Delani Moyo has won the ZANU-PF Insiza North primary election re-run.
Moyo had
previously placed second, losing to Moses Langa, the son of former minister
Andrew Langa. However, allegations of vote-buying and rigging led the ZANU-PF
Politburo to nullify the initial results and call for a re-run.
In the fresh
vote held on Tuesday, Moyo secured 1 588 votes, ahead of Moses Langa, who
garnered 1 185. Qhubani Moyo came third with 837 votes.
In the earlier
disputed poll, Langa had been declared the winner with 2 478 votes. Delani Moyo
received 1 564 votes, while Qhubani Moyo polled 983.
Speaking to
CITE after the re-run, Delani Moyo said the process had gone smoothly and
demonstrated that the initial results had been manipulated.
He expressed
confidence that, if elected in the upcoming 14 June by-election, he would focus
on developing Insiza North, particularly by improving access to clean water and
building accommodation for teachers.
“Insiza North
is generally underdeveloped. I will work hard to try and develop the
constituency,” said Moyo. CITE
