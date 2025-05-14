MINER WINS ZANU PF PRIMARY AMID RIGGING CLAIMS

Prominent miner Delani Moyo has won the ZANU-PF Insiza North primary election re-run.

Moyo had previously placed second, losing to Moses Langa, the son of former minister Andrew Langa. However, allegations of vote-buying and rigging led the ZANU-PF Politburo to nullify the initial results and call for a re-run.

In the fresh vote held on Tuesday, Moyo secured 1 588 votes, ahead of Moses Langa, who garnered 1 185. Qhubani Moyo came third with 837 votes.

In the earlier disputed poll, Langa had been declared the winner with 2 478 votes. Delani Moyo received 1 564 votes, while Qhubani Moyo polled 983.

Speaking to CITE after the re-run, Delani Moyo said the process had gone smoothly and demonstrated that the initial results had been manipulated.

He expressed confidence that, if elected in the upcoming 14 June by-election, he would focus on developing Insiza North, particularly by improving access to clean water and building accommodation for teachers.

“Insiza North is generally underdeveloped. I will work hard to try and develop the constituency,” said Moyo. CITE