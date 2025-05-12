GONO TRIAL : EXPERT'S CREDENTIALS QUESTIONED

The trial of ARK Properties directors Clark and Beverly Makoni, who are accused of fraudulently transferring former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono’s company into their own names, continued on Friday with the couple’s lawyer questioning a State witness’ credentials as an expert.
The two are
facing fraud allegations and are being accused of swindling Gono of ZW$137
million, equivalent to about US$70,000, charges they deny before Regional
magistrate Stanford Mambanje.
The State led
evidence from Lindiwe Sabeka, who identified herself as an internal auditor at
Galwex, which allegedly unearthed the fraud.
She told the
court that money was taken as salaries, which is against the Real Estate Agents
law and that the money was sent to the duo’s bank accounts.
Sabeka told the
Court that their calculations revealed the money amounted to ZWL$137,736,500
equivalent to US$72 000.
She also
claimed that during their audit they unearthed a company document which showed
the Makonis as the owners.
Sabeka was then
cross-examined by the couple’s lawyer Admire Rubaya who asked to prove that she
was a real auditor and a member of the Association of Fraud Examiners.
She said she
had not brought such identification.
The defence
said it would be difficult to trust her testimony if she could not justify her
professional legitimacy.
The audit
report was also put into question.
Sabeka claimed
the husband and wife refused to cooperate.
She was asked
to produce the forged company documents but she said they were only shown to
her and she did not have them in her possession.
She said many
of the things happened before she joined the firm as she was working at the
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commission.
The State
alleges that in July 2017, the complainant, Valley Lodge, engaged the services
of the Makonis to manage Valley Lodge, among other properties.
On August 10,
2017, the couple allegedly forged a CR14 form, in which Clark appointed himself
director and company secretary and Beverly was his deputy.
It is also
alleged that using the forged CR14 form, the two approached ZB Bank Mutare,
Valley Lodge’s bank, and misrepresented that they were the new shareholders and
wanted to change signatories to the bank accounts.
The State
alleges that the couple then fraudulently took over the complainant’s company
and gained access to its bank accounts and misappropriated funds amounting to
$137 736 500. H Metro
