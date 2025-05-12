GONO TRIAL : EXPERT'S CREDENTIALS QUESTIONED

The trial of ARK Properties directors Clark and Beverly Makoni, who are accused of fraudulently transferring former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono’s company into their own names, continued on Friday with the couple’s lawyer questioning a State witness’ credentials as an expert.

The two are facing fraud allegations and are being accused of swindling Gono of ZW$137 million, equivalent to about US$70,000, charges they deny before Regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The State led evidence from Lindiwe Sabeka, who identified herself as an internal auditor at Galwex, which allegedly unearthed the fraud.

She told the court that money was taken as salaries, which is against the Real Estate Agents law and that the money was sent to the duo’s bank accounts.

Sabeka told the Court that their calculations revealed the money amounted to ZWL$137,736,500 equivalent to US$72 000.

She also claimed that during their audit they unearthed a company document which showed the Makonis as the owners.

Sabeka was then cross-examined by the couple’s lawyer Admire Rubaya who asked to prove that she was a real auditor and a member of the Association of Fraud Examiners.

She said she had not brought such identification.

The defence said it would be difficult to trust her testimony if she could not justify her professional legitimacy.

The audit report was also put into question.

Sabeka claimed the husband and wife refused to cooperate.

She was asked to produce the forged company documents but she said they were only shown to her and she did not have them in her possession.

She said many of the things happened before she joined the firm as she was working at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commission.

The State alleges that in July 2017, the complainant, Valley Lodge, engaged the services of the Makonis to manage Valley Lodge, among other properties.

On August 10, 2017, the couple allegedly forged a CR14 form, in which Clark appointed himself director and company secretary and Beverly was his deputy.

It is also alleged that using the forged CR14 form, the two approached ZB Bank Mutare, Valley Lodge’s bank, and misrepresented that they were the new shareholders and wanted to change signatories to the bank accounts.

The State alleges that the couple then fraudulently took over the complainant’s company and gained access to its bank accounts and misappropriated funds amounting to $137 736 500. H Metro