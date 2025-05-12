ED REVERSES MASHAYAMOMBE SUSPENSION

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to crack the whip on individuals who took part in the “random” suspension of party members following a Zanu PF politburo meeting held last week, NewsDay has learnt.

Mnangagwa accused the individuals of being enemies of the party.

According to impeccable party sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Mnangagwa said the expulsions were done illegally, adding that no due process was followed.

It was also noted that the restructuring process was causing divisions in the party ahead of the provincial elections set for next year.

A politburo member told NewsDay that of concern was the suspension of Shadreck Mashayamombe by the Harare provincial party leadership led by Godwills Masimirembwa.

Mnangagwa, however, reversed the decision, demanding an investigation into who was behind Mashayamombe’s suspension.

“President Mnangagwa demanded investigations on who is behind the expulsions, some of which saw some procedures not being followed. Mnangagwa said he would crack the whip on those behind the expulsions,” he said.

“Mnangagwa noted that Shadreck Mashayamombe added value to the party and was affected by rumour-mongering individuals in the party.”

Mashayamombe is a cell member and according to the Zanu PF constitution, he was supposed to be charged at branch level, but the provincial leadership suspended him.

Sources in the ruling party said Masimirembwa saw Mashayamombe as a threat in next year’s provincial elections.

Masimirembwa was not reachable through his mobile phone.

Mnangagwa also exonerated two members who were fired in Masvingo.

Addressing a Press conference on the outcome of the politburo meeting last week, Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa gave a stern warning over expulsions.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa was very stern on expulsions of party members and believed that this could destroy the party and needs a united party,” Mutsvangwa said.

He said Mnangagwa valued unity and peace.

“He does not tolerate clandestine suspensions and expulsions. Zanu PF is a revolutionary party rooted in the people, guided by the principle of leaving no one and no place behind,” Mutsvangwa said.

He said Mnangagwa dismissed the idea of expulsion, calling on the party to address internal conflicts constructively.

“Rather than removing members, the party opted for reprimands where necessary. This approach reflects the President’s leadership style — focused on healing divisions and strengthening the party from within,” he said. Newsday