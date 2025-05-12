ED REVERSES MASHAYAMOMBE SUSPENSION

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to crack the whip on individuals who took part in the “random” suspension of party members following a Zanu PF politburo meeting held last week, NewsDay has learnt.
Mnangagwa
accused the individuals of being enemies of the party.
According to
impeccable party sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Mnangagwa said
the expulsions were done illegally, adding that no due process was followed.
It was also
noted that the restructuring process was causing divisions in the party ahead
of the provincial elections set for next year.
A politburo
member told NewsDay that of concern was the suspension of Shadreck Mashayamombe
by the Harare provincial party leadership led by Godwills Masimirembwa.
Mnangagwa,
however, reversed the decision, demanding an investigation into who was behind
Mashayamombe’s suspension.
“President
Mnangagwa demanded investigations on who is behind the expulsions, some of
which saw some procedures not being followed. Mnangagwa said he would crack the
whip on those behind the expulsions,” he said.
“Mnangagwa
noted that Shadreck Mashayamombe added value to the party and was affected by
rumour-mongering individuals in the party.”
Mashayamombe is
a cell member and according to the Zanu PF constitution, he was supposed to be
charged at branch level, but the provincial leadership suspended him.
Sources in the
ruling party said Masimirembwa saw Mashayamombe as a threat in next year’s
provincial elections.
Masimirembwa
was not reachable through his mobile phone.
Mnangagwa also
exonerated two members who were fired in Masvingo.
Addressing a
Press conference on the outcome of the politburo meeting last week, Zanu PF
national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa gave a stern
warning over expulsions.
“President
Emmerson Mnangagwa was very stern on expulsions of party members and believed
that this could destroy the party and needs a united party,” Mutsvangwa said.
He said
Mnangagwa valued unity and peace.
“He does not
tolerate clandestine suspensions and expulsions. Zanu PF is a revolutionary
party rooted in the people, guided by the principle of leaving no one and no
place behind,” Mutsvangwa said.
He said
Mnangagwa dismissed the idea of expulsion, calling on the party to address
internal conflicts constructively.
“Rather than
removing members, the party opted for reprimands where necessary. This approach
reflects the President’s leadership style — focused on healing divisions and
strengthening the party from within,” he said. Newsday
