GHOST WORKERS : FIRM LOSES US$16K

A former human resources manager at United Refineries Limited has landed himself in hot water after allegedly cooking up a scam involving 11 ghost workers to defraud the company of a whopping US$16 587.
Shingai Takunda
Mabena appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evia Matura facing a fraud charge
that has left tongues wagging at the popular oil manufacturing firm.
Mabena, who
pleaded not guilty, was granted US$500 bail and ordered to report to CID
Commercial Crimes Division every two weeks. He was also told not to interfere
with witnesses and to continue residing at his current address.
According to
the State, Mabena pulled off the shady scheme between May and December last
year while serving as the company’s HR manager.
He allegedly
created a fake database of 11 non-existent employees, complete with forged
credentials and employment details. He then processed bogus pay slips and used
them to apply for loans from a local micro-finance institution.
Believing the
documents to be genuine, the lender deposited US$16 587 into the bank accounts
linked to the ghost workers. The money then vanished, allegedly into Mabena’s
own pockets.
The scam
unravelled when the micro-finance company knocked on United Refineries’ door
demanding repayments. Shocked by the claims, the company launched an internal
audit which exposed the web of deceit.
That was the
beginning of the end for Mabena, whose arrest followed shortly after the dirty
game came to light.
He is set to
return to court on 21 May as investigations continue.
The case has
rocked the company and left many questioning how such a massive fraud went
unnoticed for months.
Watch this
space, B-Metro is on the case!
