CHURCHILL BOYS HIGH DORMITORIES UP IN FLAMES



Churchill Boys High’s Form 1 and 2 dormitories were burnt to ashes this afternoon. The fire was allegedly caused by a gas leakage and an electrical fault.

Students lost their valuables, among them trunks, uniforms, sleeping beds, and blankets. Churchill Boys High headmaster, Mr Aquanose Mavhunga, said the fire started exactly at 3 pm today.





“Three dormitories were burnt to ashes. Yes, we informed the Fire Brigade, and they managed to extinguish the fire after 30 minutes,” he said.

He said they are yet to ascertain the value of the destroyed property. Herald