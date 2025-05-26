CHURCHILL BOYS HIGH DORMITORIES UP IN FLAMES

Churchill Boys High’s Form 1 and 2 dormitories were burnt to ashes this afternoon. The fire was allegedly caused by a gas leakage and an electrical fault.
Students lost their valuables, among them trunks, uniforms, sleeping beds, and blankets. Churchill Boys High headmaster, Mr Aquanose Mavhunga, said the fire started exactly at 3 pm today.
“Three
dormitories were burnt to ashes. Yes, we informed the Fire Brigade, and they
managed to extinguish the fire after 30 minutes,” he said.
He said they
are yet to ascertain the value of the destroyed property. Herald
