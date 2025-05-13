FIVE BANKS BACK TITLE DEEDS ROLLOUT, SAYS MINISTER

The issuance of title deeds to A1 and A2 farmers, following the launch of the policy by President Mnangagwa last year, is being done within the confines of the Constitution, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka told the National Assembly on last week.
He was speaking
during the House’s question and answer session, saying the country’s
Constitution adopted in 2013 invalidated old title deeds held by white former
farmers before the fast-track land reform programme.
“Coming to the
issuance of these titles, when the State acquires the land, the land becomes
State land. So, in Sections 289, 293 and 295 and I urge the Member to refer to
that, the State may alienate for the value of that land.
“So, the State
has taken the position to alienate that State land for value. The title that is
being given is a new title, and there is no reference to the old title which
was rendered obsolete which no longer has value. It is this new tenure
document, the title deed that is issued.
“The Honourable
Members may wish to familiarise themselves with the features of the new title
deed, which indicates that it is the President, the Government of Zimbabwe that
is selling its land to this beneficiary for this precise property. That is
where the title is issued. There is no reference at all to the old title which
we do not recognise as the State,” Dr Masuka said.
The ministers
urged A1 and A2 farmers to secure ownership of their land by taking advantage
of the Government’s policy through applying for title deeds.
President
Mnangagwa launched the policy to issue farmers with title deeds to provide them
with security of tenure and enable them access finance to fund their
operations.
Dr Masuka also
said the policy was adopted after financial institutions did not readily accept
99-year leases or offer letters as security of tenure.
“The experience
that we have had over the years, of course is that these tenure documents, the
99-year lease were not readily accepted by banks as collateral. It is in this
context that the President made the revolutionary step to grant the issuance of
title deeds. Title deeds are the ultimate tenure documents and hopefully with
consultations from banks, they will be able to take these.
“Nonetheless as
an example, we already have five banks that are operating within the Department
of Lands at the one-stop centre which are ready to give mortgages for farmers
to purchase their land and also to give support to enable those farmers to be
productive on their farms, which is a very good start to this programme,” Dr
Masuka said.
We hope that
other banks will be able to replicate this and we urge all farmers who have
received title deeds to use these documents to be able to access much needed
financing to ensure that they become more productive on their land,” Dr Masuka
said.
Over 13 000
farms have been surveyed and are eligible for title deeds while over 2 500
farmers had been issued with the document by end of March. Herald
