FIVE BANKS BACK TITLE DEEDS ROLLOUT, SAYS MINISTER

The issuance of title deeds to A1 and A2 farmers, following the launch of the policy by President Mnangagwa last year, is being done within the confines of the Constitution, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka told the National Assembly on last week.

He was speaking during the House’s question and answer session, saying the country’s Constitution adopted in 2013 invalidated old title deeds held by white former farmers before the fast-track land reform programme.

“Coming to the issuance of these titles, when the State acquires the land, the land becomes State land. So, in Sections 289, 293 and 295 and I urge the Member to refer to that, the State may alienate for the value of that land.

“So, the State has taken the position to alienate that State land for value. The title that is being given is a new title, and there is no reference to the old title which was rendered obsolete which no longer has value. It is this new tenure document, the title deed that is issued.

“The Honourable Members may wish to familiarise themselves with the features of the new title deed, which indicates that it is the President, the Government of Zimbabwe that is selling its land to this beneficiary for this precise property. That is where the title is issued. There is no reference at all to the old title which we do not recognise as the State,” Dr Masuka said.

The ministers urged A1 and A2 farmers to secure ownership of their land by taking advantage of the Government’s policy through applying for title deeds.

President Mnangagwa launched the policy to issue farmers with title deeds to provide them with security of tenure and enable them access finance to fund their operations.

Dr Masuka also said the policy was adopted after financial institutions did not readily accept 99-year leases or offer letters as security of tenure.

“The experience that we have had over the years, of course is that these tenure documents, the 99-year lease were not readily accepted by banks as collateral. It is in this context that the President made the revolutionary step to grant the issuance of title deeds. Title deeds are the ultimate tenure documents and hopefully with consultations from banks, they will be able to take these.

“Nonetheless as an example, we already have five banks that are operating within the Department of Lands at the one-stop centre which are ready to give mortgages for farmers to purchase their land and also to give support to enable those farmers to be productive on their farms, which is a very good start to this programme,” Dr Masuka said.

We hope that other banks will be able to replicate this and we urge all farmers who have received title deeds to use these documents to be able to access much needed financing to ensure that they become more productive on their land,” Dr Masuka said.

Over 13 000 farms have been surveyed and are eligible for title deeds while over 2 500 farmers had been issued with the document by end of March. Herald