INSIZA BY-ELECTION : COUNCILLOR DUMPS CCC

Ward 15 Insiza South Councillor, Lesley Dube, has announced his candidacy as an independent in the upcoming Insiza North by-election.
The seat fell
vacant following the death of Farai Taruvinga who was the MP since 2018 on a
Zanu PF ticket. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced that the
nomination court will sit on 15 May and the by-election will be held on 14 June
2025.
Dube was
elected as a councillor under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during
the 2023 harmonised elections. However, he has now opted to run without party
affiliation, citing challenges within the CCC.
“Since there
have been numerous issues with CCC and the brand is currently struggling, I
plan to run as an independent candidate,” said Dube.
He acknowledged
that the decision was not taken lightly and came after considerable reflection.
“I have
received advice to stand as an independent, but I’m doing so with a heavy
heart,” he said. “It is my hope that party leaders will eventually sit down and
resolve the issues. I would have loved to stand under my party, but the
situation on the ground is not conducive.”
Dube said his
decision to run for Parliament was informed by the work he has done at ward
level and growing calls from constituents for him to expand his impact.
“I have made
the decision to run for MP because I have been doing a lot of good work as a
councillor for Ward 15, and my voters are telling me I should do even more,” he
said.
During his
tenure as councillor, Dube said he gained insight into the challenges affecting
the broader Insiza North district and is now seeking to address them at a
higher level.
“I would like
to work with fellow councillors in the constituency and help them develop their
areas,” he said. “I want to take that spirit to the constituency and cover all
the wards in Insiza North because I’ve done great work in Ward 15.”
If elected,
Dube said he will prioritise improving the constituency’s poor infrastructure.
“I will be
working hard to bring improvements, because there are no roads, very few
schools and clinics, and the infrastructure is generally poor,” he said.
He also
disclosed that he will self-fund part of his campaign, but is open to support.
“I am
financially secure because I work as a miner in Filabusi, but I am also open to
donations from anyone who wishes to help,” said Dube.
He added that
he is open to collaborating with members across the political divide if they
are committed to development.
“As long as it
involves development, I am willing to collaborate with any Member of
Parliament,” he said. CITE
