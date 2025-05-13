INSIZA BY-ELECTION : COUNCILLOR DUMPS CCC

Ward 15 Insiza South Councillor, Lesley Dube, has announced his candidacy as an independent in the upcoming Insiza North by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Farai Taruvinga who was the MP since 2018 on a Zanu PF ticket. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced that the nomination court will sit on 15 May and the by-election will be held on 14 June 2025.

Dube was elected as a councillor under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during the 2023 harmonised elections. However, he has now opted to run without party affiliation, citing challenges within the CCC.

“Since there have been numerous issues with CCC and the brand is currently struggling, I plan to run as an independent candidate,” said Dube.

He acknowledged that the decision was not taken lightly and came after considerable reflection.

“I have received advice to stand as an independent, but I’m doing so with a heavy heart,” he said. “It is my hope that party leaders will eventually sit down and resolve the issues. I would have loved to stand under my party, but the situation on the ground is not conducive.”

Dube said his decision to run for Parliament was informed by the work he has done at ward level and growing calls from constituents for him to expand his impact.

“I have made the decision to run for MP because I have been doing a lot of good work as a councillor for Ward 15, and my voters are telling me I should do even more,” he said.

During his tenure as councillor, Dube said he gained insight into the challenges affecting the broader Insiza North district and is now seeking to address them at a higher level.

“I would like to work with fellow councillors in the constituency and help them develop their areas,” he said. “I want to take that spirit to the constituency and cover all the wards in Insiza North because I’ve done great work in Ward 15.”

If elected, Dube said he will prioritise improving the constituency’s poor infrastructure.

“I will be working hard to bring improvements, because there are no roads, very few schools and clinics, and the infrastructure is generally poor,” he said.

He also disclosed that he will self-fund part of his campaign, but is open to support.

“I am financially secure because I work as a miner in Filabusi, but I am also open to donations from anyone who wishes to help,” said Dube.

He added that he is open to collaborating with members across the political divide if they are committed to development.

“As long as it involves development, I am willing to collaborate with any Member of Parliament,” he said. CITE