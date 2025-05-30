EX FOOTIE STAR AND BABY MAMA DNA WAR



What started as a routine maintenance case involving former football star Kudakwashe Mahachi and his ex-wife Marita quickly spiraled into a courtroom showdown filled with fierce accusations and serious threats.

The drama exploded when Mahachi’s lawyer dropped a legal shocker. He warned Marita that if the upcoming DNA test proves Mahachi is not the biological father of one of the children, she could be arrested for giving the court false information.

The courtroom gasped as the lawyer spelled out the consequences. “Providing false information to the court is a criminal offence,” he said. “If the DNA test shows Mahachi is not the father, we will pursue charges for perjury and falsehood.”

But Marita was ready for battle. She slammed back immediately, firing off her own fierce demand. If the DNA test proves Mahachi is the father, she said, he owes her compensation for defamation of character over his doubts and accusations.





“This is about more than money,” Marita told the magistrate. “It is about my reputation and protecting my children.

If he is the father, I want justice for the lies he spread about me.”

The tension in the courtroom was palpable as the magistrate ordered a DNA test to settle the paternity question once and for all. Mahachi was also ordered to pay the cost of the test.

With tempers flaring and reputations on the line, this case has become more than a simple maintenance dispute, it is a high-stakes battle of truth, trust and family honour.

The magistrate is expected to deliver a ruling soon, but the real verdict will come from the DNA results that could either clear the air or deepen the family divide. B Metro