COP KILLS SUSPECT

The dusty village of Malalume in Bulilima has been rocked by horror and betrayal after a police officer allegedly beat a suspect who was in custody until he died.
To cover up for
the crime, the cop allegedly chopped the body into pieces and shoved them down
a pit latrine.
Constable
Blessed Moyo, stationed at Malalume Police Base, is at the centre of a murder
mystery after the remains of a man he arrested earlier this year were found
buried in the toilet behind the clinic that also houses the police base.
Villagers say
Moyo teamed up with other locals to silence the truth. But their secrets were
unearthed when a skull and skeletal remains were discovered along with a pair
of handcuffs, a bloodied Okapi knife, and torn clothing.
“We trusted him
to protect us but he was the devil in our midst,” said a shopkeeper at Tjaguta
Business Centre. “He abused power, harassed us for beer, and now this? He must
rot in jail.”
According to
police sources, the saga began in early February when a villager, Melisa
Ndlovu, caught a man stealing food and clothes from her home. The man fled but
was later arrested by Moyo. He was cuffed and brought to the police base where
Melisa and three others identified him as the thief.
Witnesses say
the man, who claimed to be from Binga and appeared mentally unstable, was
brutally assaulted by Moyo using a mopane switch, sjambok, cooking stick and
plastic pick handle until he confessed.
“He begged for
water and said he felt dizzy,” a police source said. “They returned to the
police base where Moyo dismissed the others, saying he would arrange transport
to Bulawayo. The man was never seen alive again.”
On 22 May, a
skull and bones were discovered buried in a toilet behind the base. The horror
intensified when it was confirmed that the remains were those of the man last
seen in Moyo’s custody.
Prophets and
traditional healers were called in by villagers to uncover the truth, leading
to the shocking revelation.
Moyo was
arrested and denied bail when he appeared at Plumtree Magistrate’s Court on May
23 before magistrate Mark Dzira. His case continues today. The State is being
represented by prosecutor Arnold Mudekunye. B Metro
