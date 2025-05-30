WIVES FIGHT OVER HOUSE

A pregnant woman, who is a co-wife in a polygamous marriage, has applied for a protection order against her husband’s first wife, alleging abuse and assault.

The court granted the 34-year-old Cynthia Kadande a protection order against Whisper Gumbo, who allegedly attempted to repossess the family house after a five-year absence.

Kadande appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, seeking legal protection from alleged abuse by her husband’s first wife.

She testified that her husband had told her that he had divorced his first wife after five years of marriage.

However, her life took a dramatic turn when Gumbo returned from Harare and began making claims on the family house.

“My husband’s ex-wife came back after five years of separation, and has been verbally abusing me, and threatening me to vacate the house,” she said.

Kadande told the court that when she married her husband, she found another wife already in his life.

She stated that her husband informed her that she would stay with him at the urban house due to her pregnancy.

“When I began staying with my husband, there was already another woman claiming to be his wife, but his relatives encouraged me to stay,” she said.

The court heard that tensions arose when Kadande demanded that Gumbo disclose her HIV status, as she had been away for an extended period.

“I told her that if she wants to cohabit with our husband, we should both get tested for HIV, since she was having affairs in Harare,” she said.

However, Gumbo presented her own different side of the story, claiming she was never divorced.

She said when she heard that her husband had moved in with another wife, she would go to their rural home instead of the urban house where the husband was staying.

Gumbo claimed that she recently spent two weeks sleeping on the couch, while her bedroom was occupied by Kadande.

She said although they were cohabiting, she was upset that her belongings were being used by another woman.

Kadande said after Gumbo’s return from Harare, a family meeting was convened, resulting in a decision that the two women would be part of a polygamous marriage.

Gumbo was reportedly ordered to stay at the rural home.

“Although my husband’s relatives suggested that we coexist, my husband himself told me he is starting the divorce proceedings, and wants me to stay in the house,” she said.

Following a prolonged confrontation, and resultantly granting of the protection order, Ms Manhibi denied both women sole rights to the house, as it is owned by the husband’s late parents.

“I am not granting either of you exclusive rights to the house, as it does not belong to him.

“I advise you both to resolve your issues amicably, as the man you are fighting over does not own any property himself.

“All he has done is impregnate you,” she ruled. Manica Post