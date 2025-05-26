DISMEMBERED BODY DUMPED ON RAILWAYS TRACKS

A police investigation is underway after the dismembered body of a man, believed to be in his early 20s, was discovered on railway tracks beneath the Luveve Road flyover yesterday morning, with authorities immediately suspecting a murder staged to appear as a suicide rather than a train accident.
Residents who
rushed to the scene were met with a gruesome sight. The body lay on the tracks,
with some limbs scattered nearby, sparking horror and disbelief among
onlookers. When a Zimpapers’ news crew arrived, a National Railways of Zimbabwe
(NRZ) goods train had come to a halt near the body, its engine still running.
Police officers were present, along with a growing crowd of shocked residents.
Initial
speculation suggested the man had been struck by the train. However, NRZ public
relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura quickly dismissed that theory.
“When our crew
spotted the body from a distance, they immediately applied the brakes and
managed to stop the train before reaching the victim. Upon disembarking, they
found the man was already dead. We suspect he may have been killed elsewhere
and his body dumped on the railway line to suggest he had committed suicide or
been hit by the train,” he said.
Provincial
police spokesperson for Bulawayo, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that
investigations are now underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the
man’s death.
The identity of
the deceased has not yet been established. His body was taken to the United
Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
This is not the
first disturbing incident to occur along this stretch of railway line. In
October last year, a 62-year-old homeless man, Everton Mlalazi, narrowly
escaped death after an NRZ engineman spotted him sleeping on the tracks and
managed to bring the train to a halt just in time. Chronicle
