HWANGE GETS FEMALE CHIEF

The intense, decade-long succession wrangle for Hwange District’s Mvuthu chieftaincy has finally culminated with the appointment of 29-year-old Ms Silibaziso Mlotshwa as the substantive Chief Mvuthu. Her historic appointment by President Mnangagwa brings closure to a protracted dispute over the traditional leadership.
The appointment
was made in terms of Section 283 (a)(i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, read
together with Sections 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter
29:17).
It is effective
from May 16 2025, according to a letter from the Ministry of Local Government
and Public Works addressed to the Acting Director for Local Government Services
in Matabeleland North.
“We are pleased
to inform you that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,
has, with effect from 16 May 2025, appointed Silibaziso Mlotshwa as substantive
Chief Mvuthu in terms of Section 283 (a)(i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as
read with Sections 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter
29:17), in Hwange District of Matabeleland North Province. Kindly advise the
incumbent, facilitate the payment of her allowances, and arrange for her
official installation,” read the letter.
Ms Mlotshwa’s
official installation is expected to take place soon, marking a new era in the
leadership of the Mvuthu chieftaincy, which encompasses several communities
outside Victoria Falls.
Chief Mvuthu,
born Nyangayezizwe Mlotshwa, passed away in March 2014 at the age of 61.
Since then,
Headman Bishop Matata Sibanda has served as Acting Chief. The late Chief Mvuthu
left behind three daughters, including Silibaziso.
Ms Mlotshwa’s
appointment follows years of intense family wrangling over the succession, with
some relatives arguing that Nguni cultural traditions prohibit women from
assuming chieftaincy roles.
In December
2014, the Mvuthu family nominated the late chief’s brother, Mr Sanders
Mlotshwa, as successor.
However, Ms
Mlotshwa challenged the nomination in the High Court, asserting that she was
the rightful heir.
The court later
nullified Mr Mlotshwa’s nomination and ordered the Hwange District Development
Coordinator (DDC) to restart the selection process in line with constitutional
provisions on gender equality and human rights.
In 2020, the
Chiefs Council dispatched a three-member delegation — comprising Chief
Sikhobokhobo of Nkayi, Chief Nekatambe of Hwange, and Chief Tategulu of
Tsholotsho — to meet the Mvuthu family and assess the dispute.
Following this,
the Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs Assembly recommended Ms Mlotshwa as a
suitable and legitimate successor to her father.
Ms Mlotshwa
becomes the sixth female chief in Matableland, joining Regent Chief Mabhikwa
Zanele Khumalo of Lupane District, Chief Ndube of Insiza District, Chief Mathe
of Gwanda District, Chief Hikwa of Bulilima District and Chief Mabhena of
Umzingwane District. Chronicle
