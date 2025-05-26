HWANGE GETS FEMALE CHIEF

The intense, decade-long succession wrangle for Hwange District’s Mvuthu chieftaincy has finally culminated with the appointment of 29-year-old Ms Silibaziso Mlotshwa as the substantive Chief Mvuthu. Her historic appointment by President Mnangagwa brings closure to a protracted dispute over the traditional leadership.

The appointment was made in terms of Section 283 (a)(i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, read together with Sections 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 29:17).

It is effective from May 16 2025, according to a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works addressed to the Acting Director for Local Government Services in Matabeleland North.

“We are pleased to inform you that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, has, with effect from 16 May 2025, appointed Silibaziso Mlotshwa as substantive Chief Mvuthu in terms of Section 283 (a)(i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Sections 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 29:17), in Hwange District of Matabeleland North Province. Kindly advise the incumbent, facilitate the payment of her allowances, and arrange for her official installation,” read the letter.

Ms Mlotshwa’s official installation is expected to take place soon, marking a new era in the leadership of the Mvuthu chieftaincy, which encompasses several communities outside Victoria Falls.

Chief Mvuthu, born Nyangayezizwe Mlotshwa, passed away in March 2014 at the age of 61.

Since then, Headman Bishop Matata Sibanda has served as Acting Chief. The late Chief Mvuthu left behind three daughters, including Silibaziso.

Ms Mlotshwa’s appointment follows years of intense family wrangling over the succession, with some relatives arguing that Nguni cultural traditions prohibit women from assuming chieftaincy roles.

In December 2014, the Mvuthu family nominated the late chief’s brother, Mr Sanders Mlotshwa, as successor.

However, Ms Mlotshwa challenged the nomination in the High Court, asserting that she was the rightful heir.

The court later nullified Mr Mlotshwa’s nomination and ordered the Hwange District Development Coordinator (DDC) to restart the selection process in line with constitutional provisions on gender equality and human rights.

In 2020, the Chiefs Council dispatched a three-member delegation — comprising Chief Sikhobokhobo of Nkayi, Chief Nekatambe of Hwange, and Chief Tategulu of Tsholotsho — to meet the Mvuthu family and assess the dispute.

Following this, the Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs Assembly recommended Ms Mlotshwa as a suitable and legitimate successor to her father.

Ms Mlotshwa becomes the sixth female chief in Matableland, joining Regent Chief Mabhikwa Zanele Khumalo of Lupane District, Chief Ndube of Insiza District, Chief Mathe of Gwanda District, Chief Hikwa of Bulilima District and Chief Mabhena of Umzingwane District. Chronicle