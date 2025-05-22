MINIMUM FIVE YEAR JAIL TERM FOR DRUG DEALERS

Government has intensified the war against drug and substance abuse by drafting a new law that will see drug dealers jailed for a minimum of five years for each person they are found to have supplied harmful substances to.

Defence Minister, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who chairs the National Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse, said Cabinet is finalising a bill to impose harsher penalties on dealers and peddlers of dangerous substances.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri made this announcement while officiating at the launch of the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme in Mutasa District last Saturday.

She warned that under the proposed law, offenders will face stiff jail sentences rather than fines, with the sentence duration determined by the number of people they would have sold the drugs to.

“Some shops are selling illicit substances like tumbwa, and this serves as a warning to them before the bill is passed. Once it is passed, there will no longer be an option of a fine, but facing a jail term,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, further explaining that the proposed law stipulates a five-year imprisonment term for each person sold drugs to.

“If you have sold drugs to 10 people, you will be sentenced to 50 years in prison,” she said, adding that the legislation aims to address the growing concern over rising drug and substance abuse, particularly among youths, which threatens national development and President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 goals.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed that once the bill becomes law, it will enable the immediate confiscation of harmful substances like tumbwa, ensuring those in possession face jail time without exception.

“The Drugs and Substance Abuse Committee, which I chair, is finalising the drafting of a law to establish a national agency. This agency will coordinate anti-drug programmes, ensure effective prosecution, and expose offenders,” she explained.

To combat drug distribution, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government will implement the ‘‘name and shame’’ strategy.

This approach aims to expose and eliminate drug dealers at the community level.

“We urge communities to report drug distributors to the police, who will take action. Tips will remain anonymous to protect informants. These substances are devastating our nation and crippling our economy. Let us take action, Zimbabwe,” she warned.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri also expressed concern over reports of increasing drug use among civil servants, including teachers and police officers.

“Teachers and police are not being spared. They are now abusing guka and tumbwa. This has become a national crisis, and we are taking urgent action,” she said, adding that measures will be put in place and extended to workplaces, especially schools and police stations, where Government plans to introduce mandatory breathalyser tests to detect drug use before employees begin work.

“Just like we used to test people during the Covid-19 era, we will be testing for drugs. This is because Zimbabwe is under attack from drugs and substances, and we want the situation to go back to normal again,” she said.

To address the growing number of affected citizens, Government plans to establish rehabilitation centres in every district.

The centres will, not only treat addiction, but also equip recovering addicts with vocational skills such as construction, carpentry, and farming.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government will further support rehabilitated individuals through a special loan facility to help them rebuild their lives.

She also condemned the proliferation of bottle stores operating beyond permitted hours and illegally selling alcohol to minors.

“Many such outlets are also doubling as drug distribution points, and they should stay warned because crackdowns are looming. Even our borders are not spared as corruption has seen some border officials accepting bribes to allow drug smugglers into the country. We have people working at our borders who are being bribed, and allowing drugs into the country. Most of this guka and tumbwa is entering through our porous borders,” she said.

Meanwhile, Harare District Liaison Officer for CID Drugs and Narcotics, Detective Constable Lameck Gondora warned that drug abuse remains one of the most dangerous threats to the country’s social and economic stability.

“Drug abuse is the continued use of substances for intoxication, or without medical prescription, and it leads to addiction. Many of our youths are being trapped. The most common substances being abused include marijuana, crystal meth, skin lightening creams, sex enhancers, ecstasy tablets, LSD, cocaine, and tumbwa,” he said.

Detective Constable Gondora urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s behaviour and social circles to curb early exposure to drugs, while encouraging communities to form anti-drug committees and partner with law enforcement agents to ensure a united front against the menace. Manica Post