MP BEATEN UP OVER MARRIED WOMAN

A Member of Parliament was shot at and assaulted by a man who was using a pellet gun in the car park of a Harare hotel last week after a row which was ignited by suspicion from the man that the legislator was having a love affair with his estranged wife.

The legislator, who has not been named by both the man and his estranged wife, was talking to Rejoice Govera, 37, in the hotel car park when Wilson Makondesa, 38, struck.

Makondesa is a manager at a city panel beating firm. He has been separated from Rejoice since February last year when she left the couple’s home to live on her own.

Rejoice said Makondesa has been living with another woman since they separated last year.

Makondesa tracked the location of his estranged wife using a vehicle tracking device on the car which Rejoice uses.

He has been monitoring all her movements since she left their matrimonial home.

Rejoice says she has been forced to change homes on a number of occasions to try and ensure that Makondesa does not come to abuse her.

Rejoice was even granted a peace order and she claims Makondesa has been violating the order.

Last week Makondesa rushed to a city hotel, after tracking the movements of Rejoice’s car, and he opened fire using a pellet gun at a legislator he suspected of having a love affair with his estranged wife.

He later assaulted the legislator. Rejoice told H-Metro that she regrets marrying Makondesa.

“I lost peace and I regret this second marriage,” said Rejoice.

“After losing my first marriage, I was quickly seduced by Wilson, who had also divorced his wife sometime in 2019.

“Within two weeks of dating, Wilson paid lobola probably to cover up his real abusive behaviour. I gave in, today I regret this rush, I am experiencing hell on earth under Wilson.

“He is always stalking me even though we are separated and he is living with another woman. Every man talking to me is my lover in his eyes and he makes sure he employs every tactic to attack my personality as well as my job.”

She added: “Last week he rushed to a hotel where he found me talking to a Member of Parliament.

“He opened fire and assaulted him without verifying what was going on.”Wilson is short tempered, abusive and too impish to be a husband.

“I have changed homes several times trying to run away from him but he is not throwing in the towel.

“I pray that I find help for me to find peace from the father of my son. We rushed into a marriage of convenience when I wanted to leave the country but I later came to my senses and abandoned the move. That wedding certificate is the tool he is using to abuse me.”

Makondesa told H-Metro: “We had some differences with Rejoice that led her to look for alternative accommodation. On the day in question I rushed to a hotel where I found the vehicle parked.

“After consulting security officers manning the place they informed me that she parked the vehicle and left with someone.

“Within a few minutes they returned and parked close to her vehicle.

“To be honest I never found them in a compromising position and she was never taken to a hotel room.

“I felt jealousy and thought she was being kissed and I got closer with the intention of recording but Rejoice was quick to spot me. I blocked the vehicle and confronted the man, I physically assaulted him zvakasimba.

“I am legally married to Rejoice although we are not staying together.” H Metro