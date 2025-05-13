COP CAR SMASHED BY TRAIN BY GWERU

Chaos erupted near the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depot in Gweru when a Zimbabwe Republic Police Mahindra vehicle was obliterated by an oncoming train after reportedly failing to give way at a railroad crossing.
The shocking
incident occurred earlier today, leaving witnesses stunned as the train struck
the police vehicle with devastating.
Sources at the
scene say the police driver may have misjudged the approach of the train,
leading to the violent collision.
The condition
of the two police officers who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash
remains unknown as emergency services rushed to the site. Herald
