COP CAR SMASHED BY TRAIN BY GWERU



Chaos erupted near the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depot in Gweru when a Zimbabwe Republic Police Mahindra vehicle was obliterated by an oncoming train after reportedly failing to give way at a railroad crossing.

The shocking incident occurred earlier today, leaving witnesses stunned as the train struck the police vehicle with devastating.

Sources at the scene say the police driver may have misjudged the approach of the train, leading to the violent collision.

The condition of the two police officers who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash remains unknown as emergency services rushed to the site. Herald