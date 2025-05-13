ARSENAL LEGEND, SOL CAMPBELL, IN ZIMBABWE



Former England football international and Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has set his sights on exploring some of the tourist delights offered by Bulawayo while he is in Zimbabwe for the next few days.

The football superstar is in the country for an International Tennis Federation’s under-18 tournament, which his daughter is participating in. Campbell had an illustrious football career, which saw him hailed as one of the most accomplished defenders to ever play the sport.

In an interview on the sidelines of the tourney yesterday, Campbell said while he had not had a lot of time to explore Bulawayo since his arrival in the country, he had been making the rounds in the city’s coffee shops.

“I am going to be here for a little while. I haven’t seen much so far, but I have been to a few coffee shops and I have enjoyed it immensely. By the time I leave, I think I will have visited all the coffee shops in the city,” he said.

Campbell said that while he was usually tied up at the tennis tournament, he was eager to make time to explore some notable destinations in Bulawayo and its environs.

“There are some things that I would love to do and explore while I am here. For example, there’s the rhino tracking and the rhino walk. Of course, the trouble is we are playing tennis every day, and we are training. I haven’t had time to get on a car or a truck for an hour or two. My daughter is playing tennis as well, so I also don’t want to tire her out. I will probably just stay local. I will do some gym work, play some tennis, and just enjoy the experience of being in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Turning to the business at hand, Campbell said while he was known as a football man, he had also been a tennis fan and part-time player for most of his life.

“Tennis is not something new to me. Of course, I am a bit more involved with it nowadays because of my three children, who all play the sport, but I have been involved with tennis for a very long time. I’m not at the level of these guys who are playing here. They are far ahead of me, but I do love to play sometimes,” he said.

The former football star said he found himself playing tennis more than the sport that gave him fame. Chronicle