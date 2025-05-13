ARSENAL LEGEND, SOL CAMPBELL, IN ZIMBABWE

Former England football international and Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has set his sights on exploring some of the tourist delights offered by Bulawayo while he is in Zimbabwe for the next few days.
The football
superstar is in the country for an International Tennis Federation’s under-18
tournament, which his daughter is participating in. Campbell had an illustrious
football career, which saw him hailed as one of the most accomplished defenders
to ever play the sport.
In an interview
on the sidelines of the tourney yesterday, Campbell said while he had not had a
lot of time to explore Bulawayo since his arrival in the country, he had been
making the rounds in the city’s coffee shops.
“I am going to
be here for a little while. I haven’t seen much so far, but I have been to a
few coffee shops and I have enjoyed it immensely. By the time I leave, I think
I will have visited all the coffee shops in the city,” he said.
Campbell said
that while he was usually tied up at the tennis tournament, he was eager to
make time to explore some notable destinations in Bulawayo and its environs.
“There are some
things that I would love to do and explore while I am here. For example,
there’s the rhino tracking and the rhino walk. Of course, the trouble is we are
playing tennis every day, and we are training. I haven’t had time to get on a
car or a truck for an hour or two. My daughter is playing tennis as well, so I
also don’t want to tire her out. I will probably just stay local. I will do
some gym work, play some tennis, and just enjoy the experience of being in
Bulawayo and Zimbabwe,” he said.
Turning to the
business at hand, Campbell said while he was known as a football man, he had
also been a tennis fan and part-time player for most of his life.
“Tennis is not
something new to me. Of course, I am a bit more involved with it nowadays
because of my three children, who all play the sport, but I have been involved
with tennis for a very long time. I’m not at the level of these guys who are
playing here. They are far ahead of me, but I do love to play sometimes,” he
said.
The former
football star said he found himself playing tennis more than the sport that
gave him fame. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment