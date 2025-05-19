FAKE PRODUCTS SEIZED IN HARARE

Police raided a number of shops selling agricultural chemicals in the Harare Central Business District as part of a mission to eliminate fake products from the market.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and officers from the police Licence and Inspectorate department confiscated fake products on many shelves.

The confiscated products included pesticides, insecticides and other chemicals.

One of the shop owners, operating along South Avenue, said the team urged them to stop ordering products sourced from questionable sources.

“This time the team was serious.

“Among them were officials who were testing some of the products, if they found any fake product, they removed it from the shelves.

“We have been urged to comply with authorities and avoid selling unverified products all for the sake of money.

“We used to be fined and we still retained our goods but this time they are not allowing such an arrangement,” said one of the shop owners.

A number of people have been losing their hard-earned money after buying fake pesticides.

There are a number of fake products on the markets in the Harare CBD. Herald