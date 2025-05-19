FAKE PRODUCTS SEIZED IN HARARE

Police raided a number of shops selling agricultural chemicals in the Harare Central Business District as part of a mission to eliminate fake products from the market.
Officials from
the Ministry of Agriculture and officers from the police Licence and
Inspectorate department confiscated fake products on many shelves.
The confiscated
products included pesticides, insecticides and other chemicals.
One of the shop
owners, operating along South Avenue, said the team urged them to stop ordering
products sourced from questionable sources.
“This time the
team was serious.
“Among them
were officials who were testing some of the products, if they found any fake
product, they removed it from the shelves.
“We have been
urged to comply with authorities and avoid selling unverified products all for
the sake of money.
“We used to be
fined and we still retained our goods but this time they are not allowing such
an arrangement,” said one of the shop owners.
A number of
people have been losing their hard-earned money after buying fake pesticides.
There are a
number of fake products on the markets in the Harare CBD. Herald
