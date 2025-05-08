BUSTED WOMEN : WE WERE SOLICITING

The nine women who went viral over the weekend after being accused of advertising illegal massage and sexual services on social media platforms, have pleaded guilty to the offence.

Natasha Makowe, Anne Mandaza, Ashley Nyamutsaka, Nyasha Mungate, Gamuchirai Dzvukutu, Ellen Chihota, Miola Manyange, Euno Chiwara and Mukhtah Banda, were back in court for their bail ruling.

They then indicated that they were changing their plea to guilty. They are expected back in court today for the full plea recording.

The court heard that on May 2, ZRP Inspectorate officers— Constables Muri, Mangezi and Bushu — acted on a Facebook and Whatsapp advert, which was suggesting that there was a group of ladies providing massage and sexual services.

The advert suggested that besides the massage, they would also offer sex at a cost of US$20 per round. The address provided was 158 Greendale Avenue Harare.

The team made a follow-up on the supplied address and Constable Muri rang the intercom and was allowed in by one of the gang members. He was led inside the house where he was asked to make a choice of the room.

He sat on the bed and the women took turns to introduce themselves to him while they were all virtually naked before he introduced himself and signalled his colleagues to swiftly react and effect an arrest. Herald