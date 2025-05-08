ED BLOCKS EXPULSIONS

President Mnangagwa has denounced the expulsion and suspension of party members based on rumours and divisive activities, stressing that party unity is crucial for growth.

Cde Mnangagwa, stated that the revolutionary party is an inclusive political entity whose main thrust is to ensure that “no one and no place is left behind.”

At a press briefing on post-Politburo deliberations held on Wednesday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said President Mnangagwa stressed that unity and peace are indispensable ingredients for national development.

Cde Mutsvangwa said that President Mnangagwa presided over a number of disciplinary issues brought before the Politburo.

“In all instances where there were attempts at expulsion and suspension of membership for some allegedly truant or faltering members, the President rejected the notion. He wants the party to be united and does not want rumour-mongering and other nefarious activities to divide the membership of the party,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Mutsvangwa said that President Mnangagwa does not tolerate gratuitous expulsions in the party, which would divide the people and weaken the party through unnecessary acrimony. Reports from the disciplinary committee,

Cde Mutsvangwa said, indicated that nobody was suspended or expelled, including Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe, who was re-admitted into the party by Harare province.

Cde Mutsvangwa noted that there was also another recommendation for expulsion after a feud between members in Masvingo.

“The President said both members are guilty, as the party does not tolerate violence. We don’t want people who resort to settling issues about the party through physical means. So they were given a reprimand, but there was no attempt to expel them. Both of them were equally found guilty, although some of the recommendations from the provincial disciplinary committee were that someone should be expelled. The President rejected the notion of expulsions. He wants unity in the party,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Politburo also deliberated on the electoral co-option of Cde Dorothy Mabika as the party’s Manicaland provincial chairlady. A report on the co-option of Cde Mabika was presented by Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who is the Secretary for Legal Affairs. The Politburo resolved that the President be given the privilege of going through the report of the Security Department of the party before the matter is finalised.

The acting chairperson, Mrs Mercy Sacco, remains in the party’s political organ of the women’s league in Manicaland until that report is finalised. Cde Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa warned against undue activities and other accusations which try to game the electoral systems of Zanu-PF. He cautioned fellow members of the Politburo to desist from manipulating the party’s electoral process. Herald