ED BLOCKS EXPULSIONS

President Mnangagwa has denounced the expulsion and suspension of party members based on rumours and divisive activities, stressing that party unity is crucial for growth.
Cde Mnangagwa,
stated that the revolutionary party is an inclusive political entity whose main
thrust is to ensure that “no one and no place is left behind.”
At a press
briefing on post-Politburo deliberations held on Wednesday, Zanu-PF Secretary
for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said President
Mnangagwa stressed that unity and peace are indispensable ingredients for
national development.
Cde Mutsvangwa
said that President Mnangagwa presided over a number of disciplinary issues
brought before the Politburo.
“In all
instances where there were attempts at expulsion and suspension of membership
for some allegedly truant or faltering members, the President rejected the
notion. He wants the party to be united and does not want rumour-mongering and
other nefarious activities to divide the membership of the party,” said Cde
Mutsvangwa.
Cde Mutsvangwa
said that President Mnangagwa does not tolerate gratuitous expulsions in the
party, which would divide the people and weaken the party through unnecessary
acrimony. Reports from the disciplinary committee,
Cde Mutsvangwa
said, indicated that nobody was suspended or expelled, including Cde Shadreck
Mashayamombe, who was re-admitted into the party by Harare province.
Cde Mutsvangwa
noted that there was also another recommendation for expulsion after a feud
between members in Masvingo.
“The President
said both members are guilty, as the party does not tolerate violence. We don’t
want people who resort to settling issues about the party through physical
means. So they were given a reprimand, but there was no attempt to expel them.
Both of them were equally found guilty, although some of the recommendations
from the provincial disciplinary committee were that someone should be
expelled. The President rejected the notion of expulsions. He wants unity in
the party,” he said.
Cde Mutsvangwa
said the Politburo also deliberated on the electoral co-option of Cde Dorothy
Mabika as the party’s Manicaland provincial chairlady. A report on the
co-option of Cde Mabika was presented by Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who is the
Secretary for Legal Affairs. The Politburo resolved that the President be given
the privilege of going through the report of the Security Department of the
party before the matter is finalised.
The acting
chairperson, Mrs Mercy Sacco, remains in the party’s political organ of the
women’s league in Manicaland until that report is finalised. Cde Mutsvangwa
said President Mnangagwa warned against undue activities and other accusations
which try to game the electoral systems of Zanu-PF. He cautioned fellow members
of the Politburo to desist from manipulating the party’s electoral process. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment