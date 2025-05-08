I REGRET BEDDING A MARRIED WOMAN

A 31-year-old man is regretting bedding a ‘married’ woman he claims lured him by asking him to help her have a baby after years of trying, and failing, with her husband.
Tatenda Makosa
has spent time in jail and has been arrested several times based on accusations
made by his former lover Prisca Chirimo, 25.
The accusations
include rape, assault, theft and cyber bullying.
Tatenda spoke
to H-Metro yesterday after he was arrested on Wednesday on cyber bullying
charges before being released.
“I am a victim
of an illicit affair with a married woman,” said Tatenda.
“We fell in
love and she said she wanted to be pregnant because she was failing to
conceive.
“Her husband is
a hustler and also is into the transport business and they had been struggling
to have a child.
“She spent
almost a week with me in Chitungwiza. She conceived and from there she started
to accuse me of raping her.
“I was taken to
the police and she withdrew the charges after counseling.
“She then
reported an assault and I was arrested, taken to court and convicted after
spending some days at Remand Prison.
“I was
sentenced to one-year in prison and the sentence was wholly suspended on
condition I perform community service.”
He added: “I
started to perform community service on May 1, last week, and on Saturday she
lodged another police report accusing me of cyber bullying.
“She wants me
to rot in jail so that her husband will never know about this matter.
“She physically
assaulted me, stole my money and property the day she came to collect part of
her clothes from my house.
“My efforts to
take my case to the police have been hitting a brick wall as the officers kept
warning me over bedding a married woman.
“I need help
brother, as we speak Dzivarasekwa Police are looking for me for a cyber
bullying case she reported and I do not know if I will taste freedom.
“Prisca is
after my life, she wants me to die behind the high and I am a victim of love.”
Contacted for
comment, Prisca started crying and accused Tatenda of abusing her.
She denied the
pregnancy issue saying Tatenda was simply refusing to accept their separation.
“Tatenda
arikuramba kurambwa, that is the big issue,” said Prisca.
“I am not
pregnant as claimed although we dated last year. I decided to end the affair
after discovering that he is abusive.
“He has become
a nuisance in my life and I reported a cyber bullying case against him.
“I faked that I
am married in an effort to put him off but he persisted and threatened to call
the one I said was my husband.
“I have lost
affection for him,” said Prisca. Herald
