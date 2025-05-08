I REGRET BEDDING A MARRIED WOMAN

A 31-year-old man is regretting bedding a ‘married’ woman he claims lured him by asking him to help her have a baby after years of trying, and failing, with her husband.

Tatenda Makosa has spent time in jail and has been arrested several times based on accusations made by his former lover Prisca Chirimo, 25.

The accusations include rape, assault, theft and cyber bullying.

Tatenda spoke to H-Metro yesterday after he was arrested on Wednesday on cyber bullying charges before being released.

“I am a victim of an illicit affair with a married woman,” said Tatenda.

“We fell in love and she said she wanted to be pregnant because she was failing to conceive.

“Her husband is a hustler and also is into the transport business and they had been struggling to have a child.

“She spent almost a week with me in Chitungwiza. She conceived and from there she started to accuse me of raping her.

“I was taken to the police and she withdrew the charges after counseling.

“She then reported an assault and I was arrested, taken to court and convicted after spending some days at Remand Prison.

“I was sentenced to one-year in prison and the sentence was wholly suspended on condition I perform community service.”

He added: “I started to perform community service on May 1, last week, and on Saturday she lodged another police report accusing me of cyber bullying.

“She wants me to rot in jail so that her husband will never know about this matter.

“She physically assaulted me, stole my money and property the day she came to collect part of her clothes from my house.

“My efforts to take my case to the police have been hitting a brick wall as the officers kept warning me over bedding a married woman.

“I need help brother, as we speak Dzivarasekwa Police are looking for me for a cyber bullying case she reported and I do not know if I will taste freedom.

“Prisca is after my life, she wants me to die behind the high and I am a victim of love.”

Contacted for comment, Prisca started crying and accused Tatenda of abusing her.

She denied the pregnancy issue saying Tatenda was simply refusing to accept their separation.

“Tatenda arikuramba kurambwa, that is the big issue,” said Prisca.

“I am not pregnant as claimed although we dated last year. I decided to end the affair after discovering that he is abusive.

“He has become a nuisance in my life and I reported a cyber bullying case against him.

“I faked that I am married in an effort to put him off but he persisted and threatened to call the one I said was my husband.

“I have lost affection for him,” said Prisca. Herald