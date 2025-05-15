skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 15 May 2025
FUEL PRICES SURGE
Thursday, May 15, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ELECTIONS A WASTE OF TIME : TSHABANGU
Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has reached out to Zanu PF to urgently cobble up a un...
I REGRET BEDDING A MARRIED WOMAN
A 31-year-old man is regretting bedding a ‘married’ woman he claims lured him by asking him to help her have a baby after years of trying, a...
50-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN FINDS MR RIGHT
Vuyai Madondo is a woman cut from a rare cloth − she preserved her virginity until she finally met the man she considered to be Mr Right in ...
WIFE POSES AS HOOKER AS HUBBY POUNCES
Imagine a couple so deeply entangled in love and crime — that their romance plays out in dark alleys, dimly-lit bars, and shadowy corners of...
PRESIDENT'S OFFICE REJECTS NSSA BOSSES SALARIES AND PERKS
The Government, through the Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, has raised the red flag over high sa...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment