ALL DRIVERS TO BE RETESTED

All Zimbabwe licence holders will in the future be required to go for a retest to factor in changes that might occur to their facial features and health conditions.
This was
disclosed by a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) official, Onesimo Bumhira,
yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting between police and transport
operators.
He said while
there was no timeframe for the restests as yet, that was the direction the
country was taking.
The Government
in 2023 launched a new standard plastic driver’s licence that will replace the
old metal licences.
The plastic
driver’s licences, which are scannable and meet international standards of
Sadc, the Common Market for East and Southern Africa and the East African
Community, are valid for five years as opposed to the old metal licences that
were open-ended.
During the
launch of the new plastic licences, the Government indicated that the metal
discs will be phased out.
Mr Bumhira said
driver’s licence discs will expire and motorists will be encouraged to go for
retesting before the due date.
“All licensed
drivers get ready for retesting and be aware that your licence discs will
expire,” he said.
“A driver’s
physical appearance may change with age from the one on the photograph on their
licence disc and in some cases, some drivers may now be wearing spectacles
which they never used to do when they obtained their licences.
“Once the
process starts, it would be ideal for licence holders to go for retesting. If
they wait for the disc to expire, it will be tough since they will be requested
to take a retest.
“As for
international drivers, the retesting would meet the Sadc and continental
standards,” said Bumhira.
He said VID is
fully digitalised and is compiling and cleaning its database.
Among the
stakeholders were officials from the City of Harare planning development.
They were
quizzed for failing to provide enough ranks to match the ever-increasing number
of motorists.
Deputy National
police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka commended
Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO) for donating a traffic
tracking and monitoring system, which he said was helping in dealing with
drivers caught speeding.
He urged bus
drivers to avoid being taken to court for being caught more than three times
and black listed.
“The meeting
helped in bringing all the stakeholders together to find ways in curbing road
traffic accidents and save lives,” said Ass-Comm Chishaka.
“Transport
operators, including commuter omnibus associations, have taken heed of the call
to reduce accidents.
“We thank ZPTO
for donating a traffic tracking and monitoring system, a number of bus
operators have registered, which is making it easy for our traffic officers to
monitor the speed and behaviour of drivers.
“Those found
violating road rules and regulations at any district or province will be dealt
with accordingly at the nearest police station in that area. This is the reason
why we have engaged other provinces like Mashonaland West, represented by
Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema and transport operators from that province. A
number of accidents are caused by human error and all accidents can be
avoided.”
Passengers
Association representatives criticised traffic police officers for failing to
deal with illegal transport operators (Mishikashika). Herald
