ALL DRIVERS TO BE RETESTED

All Zimbabwe licence holders will in the future be required to go for a retest to factor in changes that might occur to their facial features and health conditions.

This was disclosed by a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) official, Onesimo Bumhira, yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting between police and transport operators.

He said while there was no timeframe for the restests as yet, that was the direction the country was taking.

The Government in 2023 launched a new standard plastic driver’s licence that will replace the old metal licences.

The plastic driver’s licences, which are scannable and meet international standards of Sadc, the Common Market for East and Southern Africa and the East African Community, are valid for five years as opposed to the old metal licences that were open-ended.

During the launch of the new plastic licences, the Government indicated that the metal discs will be phased out.

Mr Bumhira said driver’s licence discs will expire and motorists will be encouraged to go for retesting before the due date.

“All licensed drivers get ready for retesting and be aware that your licence discs will expire,” he said.

“A driver’s physical appearance may change with age from the one on the photograph on their licence disc and in some cases, some drivers may now be wearing spectacles which they never used to do when they obtained their licences.

“Once the process starts, it would be ideal for licence holders to go for retesting. If they wait for the disc to expire, it will be tough since they will be requested to take a retest.

“As for international drivers, the retesting would meet the Sadc and continental standards,” said Bumhira.

He said VID is fully digitalised and is compiling and cleaning its database.

Among the stakeholders were officials from the City of Harare planning development.

They were quizzed for failing to provide enough ranks to match the ever-increasing number of motorists.

Deputy National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka commended Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO) for donating a traffic tracking and monitoring system, which he said was helping in dealing with drivers caught speeding.

He urged bus drivers to avoid being taken to court for being caught more than three times and black listed.

“The meeting helped in bringing all the stakeholders together to find ways in curbing road traffic accidents and save lives,” said Ass-Comm Chishaka.

“Transport operators, including commuter omnibus associations, have taken heed of the call to reduce accidents.

“We thank ZPTO for donating a traffic tracking and monitoring system, a number of bus operators have registered, which is making it easy for our traffic officers to monitor the speed and behaviour of drivers.

“Those found violating road rules and regulations at any district or province will be dealt with accordingly at the nearest police station in that area. This is the reason why we have engaged other provinces like Mashonaland West, represented by Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema and transport operators from that province. A number of accidents are caused by human error and all accidents can be avoided.”

Passengers Association representatives criticised traffic police officers for failing to deal with illegal transport operators (Mishikashika). Herald