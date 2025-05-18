MINISTRY OF EDUCATION FACES EVICTION OVER 16-YEAR-OLD DEBT

The demise of Zimbabwe’s education system is nigh as manifested by several factors including its high indebtedness, non-disbursement of budgetary allocations, corruption and indiscipline.

Despite Government promising free education when Mnangagwa took power in 2017, Better Schools Programme Zimbabwe (BSPZ) has taken over the cost of running all district and provincial offices for years now with treasury disbursing completely nothing, Masvingo Mirror has gathered.

In Masvingo, the Provincial Education Director and her officers face eviction from Wigley House after Government failed to pay rentals of US$5 million to the Mining Industry Pension Fund (MIPF). The rent has remained unpaid for the last 16 years from 2009.

This is despite that Education got the highest vote from treasury in 2025 of US$1,7 billion.

An eviction order granted by Justice David Mangota in 2022 awaits execution. Last year it was almost executed but the Ministry negotiated a payment plan which has not been put into effect up to now.

Efforts to get a comment from Education Permanent Secretary, Moses Mhike who does not answer his phone were futile. The Minister of Education, Torerai Moyo also doesn’t answer his phone.

Ministry of Education spokesperson said BSPZ is critical for community-driven development, adding that every cent is being used for the benefit of the child. He also said that the Ministry recently bought 22 cars to be used at districts throughout the country. Zimbabwe has 57 districts.

MIPF spokesperson Moses Chireedzere said there are negotiations going on and asked Masvingo Mirror to put the article on hold. Sources said MIPF must be concerned about the prejudice its members suffer as a result of this non-payment.

Former Minister of Finance, Tendai Biti said the ministry of education gets billions of dollars every year and what happens are three things. He went to say that firstly there is a big gap between appropriation in Parliament and the budget disbursements. He added that disbursements come in drips and drops and disbursements are never made by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube.

“Secondly there is corruption and abuse of funds in these ministries and for that confirmation, you need to read the audit reports. The audit reports have been very critical to the ministry of Higher Education and have been very critical to the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“The third thing which is general is that the public utility services have collapsed in particular health and education. Education and health systems are now in intensive care unity. The State is now outsourcing to parents and patients.

“So, individuals, normal citizens who are underpaid and the majority of them who are unemployed are now having to sponsor the obligations of what the government should be doing. The bottom line is that Zanu PF has failed and Zanu PF must go like yesterday. The chaos in our education system, the chaos in our health system have proved that they have failed beyond any reasonable doubt,” said Biti.

Sources said that the Ministry is so broke that its operations are now all funded by Better Schools Programm Zimbabwe (BSPZ). However, better BSPZ was established to support tuition; resourcing activities directly relating to the learning but it (BSPZ) has now replaced Government in running administration costs at district and provincial offices.

BSPZ gets its money from parents who are levied US$2 per child per term.

The collapse of Zimbabwe’s education system is further evidenced by its indebtedness. It has not paid Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) since 2022 despite statements by Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo to the contrary and children are dropping from schools in their hundreds. This is a clear sign that the promise of free education is a pipe dream as Government fails to pay fees even for 5% pupils who are disadvantaged.

BSPZ has built offices now used by all district offices. Before the advent of BSPZ, Government rented offices for its departments. BSPZ also buys vehicles for the district officers, fuel, and pays water bills for the offices.

All workshops by school heads, teachers and provincial officers are financed by BSPZ with no cent coming from Government. All allowances for such workshops are paid by BSPZ with no cent coming from Government.

Districts and provinces have long stopped making allowance claims from the Ministry because such claims have never been paid, said sources.

One parent, a former high ranking education officer who declined to be named said the most worrying issue is that BSPZ has become an abused cash cow for school heads, DSIs and provincial officers who get hefty allowances each time they hold meetings or travel.

“BSPZ is not benefitting the child as is its objective. It is benefitting senior education officials who get hefty allowances each time they travel. The BSPZ purposes is tuition which is to carry out mid-career training programmes, courses and workshops for teachers in various fields including science who in turn directly impart that knowledge to children in class,” said the retired educationist.

Biti said one of the problems is that the Ministry of Finance does not disburse money appropriated in Parliament and when it does, the money goes in drips and drops.

He also said that audit reports have pinpointed corruption in the both the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Higher Education.