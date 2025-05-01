FATHER, DAUGHTER IN DOUBLE SUICIDE

Tragedy has struck Chirimuka Village in Gutu after a father and daughter took their own lives while under investigation for the illegal burial of a newborn.

Yvonne Chidanika (21) and her father, John Chidanika (48), were found hanging from trees a few meters apart after police launched a probe into the burial of Yvonne’s two-day-old infant.

Acting Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, confirmed the incident.

“I confirm the deaths of Yvonne and John from Chirimuka Village in Gutu, who were found hanging from trees after police began investigating the burial of the former’s two-day-old infant,” Patinyu said.

According to reports, Yvonne gave birth at home with assistance from a local midwife on April 11.

The infant developed breathing complications and died two days later. John allegedly buried the child without notifying authorities, prompting police to investigate and plan to exhume the body.

Before their deaths, the pair told family members they were heading to Nerupiri Police Station to address the matter.

Yvonne’s younger sister followed them a few hours later and found them on a nearby hill.

They reportedly asked her to return home and prepare a meal. When she came back, she discovered both hanging from trees. TellZimNews