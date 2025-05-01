FATHER, DAUGHTER IN DOUBLE SUICIDE

Tragedy has struck Chirimuka Village in Gutu after a father and daughter took their own lives while under investigation for the illegal burial of a newborn.
Yvonne
Chidanika (21) and her father, John Chidanika (48), were found hanging from
trees a few meters apart after police launched a probe into the burial of
Yvonne’s two-day-old infant.
Acting Masvingo
Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, confirmed
the incident.
“I confirm the
deaths of Yvonne and John from Chirimuka Village in Gutu, who were found
hanging from trees after police began investigating the burial of the former’s
two-day-old infant,” Patinyu said.
According to
reports, Yvonne gave birth at home with assistance from a local midwife on
April 11.
The infant
developed breathing complications and died two days later. John allegedly
buried the child without notifying authorities, prompting police to investigate
and plan to exhume the body.
Before their
deaths, the pair told family members they were heading to Nerupiri Police
Station to address the matter.
Yvonne’s
younger sister followed them a few hours later and found them on a nearby hill.
They reportedly
asked her to return home and prepare a meal. When she came back, she discovered
both hanging from trees. TellZimNews
