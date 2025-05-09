BYO NOW A GROWTH POINT : COUNCILLORS

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has raised serious concerns over the rapid rise in illegal street vending and the deteriorating state of urban cleanliness across the city.
While the
central business district remains a hotspot, vendors and informal traders are
increasingly spreading into residential neighbourhoods, sparking fears over
sanitation and public health risks.
Councillor
Siboniso Moyo, described the situation as chaotic. “You will find someone
selling sadza and chips, and right next to them, someone plaiting hair or
engaging in alcohol-related activities,” she said.
“It’s beginning
to look like a growth point. What has happened to Bulawayo? It’s really
embarrassing. Wherever you go, you’ll find plastics scattered everywhere, even
on the roads. There’s no longer any order,” Moyo added.
She reflected
on the past, saying that Bulawayo was once a city people respected.
“The dirt and
rubbish are now getting out of hand. People are doing as they please, and I
believe law enforcement is lacking because some of these people don’t even have
licences. They basically do what they want, and by doing this, they spread
diseases and put the public at risk,” Moyo warned.
Moyo said a
recent visit to local markets raised further concerns. “For example, when I
went to the market this morning, I found a heap of rubbish right next to people
selling food. As a council, may we please try to fix this situation. The key
area of concern is adequate waste management. Improper disposal is making our
city look very dirty. We are requesting better measures. If we go into the
neighbourhoods, especially in the evenings, we would be shocked at what is
happening. My point is, let’s be aware of what we are not paying attention
to—it might affect us as a council later,” she said.
Deputy Mayor
Councillor Edwin Ndlovu echoed the call for community involvement in keeping
the city clean.
“We should
encourage residents to practice cleanliness. Let’s be clean in the places where
we stay. As policymakers, let’s encourage residents to be smart. Let’s also ask
those who order second-hand clothes from outside Bulawayo to first boil them
before they take them to the market,” Ndlovu said.
Mayor David
Coltart said there is need for attractive, functional marketplaces as an
alternative to informal trading zones.
“We cannot be
seen waving the stick without providing carrots for vendors. Vendors did not
ask to be placed in the position they are in, and we have to provide attractive
alternatives for them,” Coltart said.
He noted that
progress had been made on paper regarding market development but urged swift
action, particularly on the stalled Egodini Mall project.
“The large
markets on the perimeter of the city, including Egodini, are floundering at
present. It is a crying shame that Egodini is floundering, and we urge
management to act with all speed to ensure we get that underway again, by
whatever lawful means possible. We have good news on Bhaktas market we need to
move with urgency so that we can establish another large market to attract
people,” Coltart said.
The mayor
stressed that new markets must include essential facilities to make them
appealing and functional.
“We know the
basic ingredients of these structures, as we’ve seen at Mbare Musika: large
markets with roofs to protect vendors from the elements, smooth floors that can
be kept clean, and in this day and age, solar power on those roofs so we don’t
have to worry about power cuts and can cut down on expenses. We also need clean
water and toilets. Those are the basic necessities for these markets so they
can become attractive environments,” Coltart said. CITE
