BYO NOW A GROWTH POINT : COUNCILLORS

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has raised serious concerns over the rapid rise in illegal street vending and the deteriorating state of urban cleanliness across the city.

While the central business district remains a hotspot, vendors and informal traders are increasingly spreading into residential neighbourhoods, sparking fears over sanitation and public health risks.

Councillor Siboniso Moyo, described the situation as chaotic. “You will find someone selling sadza and chips, and right next to them, someone plaiting hair or engaging in alcohol-related activities,” she said.

“It’s beginning to look like a growth point. What has happened to Bulawayo? It’s really embarrassing. Wherever you go, you’ll find plastics scattered everywhere, even on the roads. There’s no longer any order,” Moyo added.

She reflected on the past, saying that Bulawayo was once a city people respected.

“The dirt and rubbish are now getting out of hand. People are doing as they please, and I believe law enforcement is lacking because some of these people don’t even have licences. They basically do what they want, and by doing this, they spread diseases and put the public at risk,” Moyo warned.

Moyo said a recent visit to local markets raised further concerns. “For example, when I went to the market this morning, I found a heap of rubbish right next to people selling food. As a council, may we please try to fix this situation. The key area of concern is adequate waste management. Improper disposal is making our city look very dirty. We are requesting better measures. If we go into the neighbourhoods, especially in the evenings, we would be shocked at what is happening. My point is, let’s be aware of what we are not paying attention to—it might affect us as a council later,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu echoed the call for community involvement in keeping the city clean.

“We should encourage residents to practice cleanliness. Let’s be clean in the places where we stay. As policymakers, let’s encourage residents to be smart. Let’s also ask those who order second-hand clothes from outside Bulawayo to first boil them before they take them to the market,” Ndlovu said.

Mayor David Coltart said there is need for attractive, functional marketplaces as an alternative to informal trading zones.

“We cannot be seen waving the stick without providing carrots for vendors. Vendors did not ask to be placed in the position they are in, and we have to provide attractive alternatives for them,” Coltart said.

He noted that progress had been made on paper regarding market development but urged swift action, particularly on the stalled Egodini Mall project.

“The large markets on the perimeter of the city, including Egodini, are floundering at present. It is a crying shame that Egodini is floundering, and we urge management to act with all speed to ensure we get that underway again, by whatever lawful means possible. We have good news on Bhaktas market we need to move with urgency so that we can establish another large market to attract people,” Coltart said.

The mayor stressed that new markets must include essential facilities to make them appealing and functional.

“We know the basic ingredients of these structures, as we’ve seen at Mbare Musika: large markets with roofs to protect vendors from the elements, smooth floors that can be kept clean, and in this day and age, solar power on those roofs so we don’t have to worry about power cuts and can cut down on expenses. We also need clean water and toilets. Those are the basic necessities for these markets so they can become attractive environments,” Coltart said. CITE