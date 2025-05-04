4 000 ZIM NURSES UK PLANS UP IN FLAMES

The aspirations of thousands of Zimbabwean nurses eager to escape the dire conditions plaguing the country’s health sector are hanging in the balance after the United Kingdom announced stricter immigration rules.

NewsDay learnt that the Zimbabwean government withheld over 4 000 crucial verification letters, a mandatory requirement for nurses seeking employment abroad.

This desperate measure aims to stem the escalating exodus of healthcare professionals that has left Zimbabwe's hospitals critically understaffed, with a staggering nurse-to-patient ratio

of 1:30 in some wards.

The UK's Home Office has released a comprehensive policy paper outlining a significant tightening of immigration regulations, a move spearheaded by both Labour and Conservative leaders, who aim to drastically reduce net migration.

A key change that directly impacts aspiring Zimbabwean nurses is the raising of the qualification threshold for skilled worker visas from RQF level 3 (roughly Alevels) to RQF level 6 (degree level).

While skilled worker visas may still be granted for jobs at RQF levels 3-5, this will be on a timelimited basis and contingent on the UK government's migration advisory committee identifying a shortage of domestic staff and the relevant industries demonstrating active steps to address recruitment gaps.

This policy shift throws the plans of many Zimbabwean nurses into disarray, particularly those whose qualifications may not meet the new higher standards.

According to new UK immigration data, 17 421 Zimbabweans were granted health and care work visas in the year to March 2023.

That’s 562% more than in the previous year, when 2 630 such visas were granted. Newsday