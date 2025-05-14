GIRL KIDNAPPED IN HARARE

A girl, 12, was kidnapped at a city hospital on Saturday and the kidnappers are now demanding US$2,000 to release her.
The girl was
left in the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital canteen by her grandmother, Viola
Kutama, 58, who is a nurse aide at the medical facility.
Viola left her
granddaughter to attend to some patients. The child was busy browsing her
mother’s mobile phone.
When Viola
returned to check on the child, she was nowhere to be seen. Viola later
received a message on her mobile phone.
It read: “Tisu
tine mwana wenyu tirikuda US$2000. Harare provincial police spokesperson
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a kidnapping case involving a minor child,” said Insp Chakanza. H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment