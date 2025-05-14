GIRL KIDNAPPED IN HARARE

A girl, 12, was kidnapped at a city hospital on Saturday and the kidnappers are now demanding US$2,000 to release her.

The girl was left in the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital canteen by her grandmother, Viola Kutama, 58, who is a nurse aide at the medical facility.

Viola left her granddaughter to attend to some patients. The child was busy browsing her mother’s mobile phone.

When Viola returned to check on the child, she was nowhere to be seen. Viola later received a message on her mobile phone.

It read: “Tisu tine mwana wenyu tirikuda US$2000. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a kidnapping case involving a minor child,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro